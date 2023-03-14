How Laxman and Dravid battled pain and illness to stitch epic stand in 2001 Kolkata Test

On this day (March 14) in 2001, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid starred in one of the most famous fightbacks in Test history. 0-1 down in the three-match series against a rampant Australia, who were on a 16-match winning streak, Laxman and Dravid batted out the entire Day 4 of the Kolkata Test.

The hosts were hammered in the first Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets. They were on the back foot in Kolkata as well. The Aussies posted 445 batting first on the back of Steve Waugh’s 110. India folded up for 171 in their first innings and were made to follow on.

The Indians needed to do something different in the second innings and promoted Laxman, who had top-scored with 59 in the first innings, to No. 3. Dravid joined Laxman at the crease towards the end of Day 3, with India at 242/4. The hosts survived a tough period and went to stumps at 254/4, with Laxman on 109* and Dravid on seven*.

Despite India’s fightback, Australia held the upper hand going into Day 4. But all that changed as Laxman and Dravid batted through the entire day, turning the match on its head. The duo added 335 runs in 90 overs to frustrate Australia into submission.

While a lot has been said and written about the legendary partnership, one of the most incredible aspects of their alliance was that both Laxman and Dravid were battling health issues.

Speaking to the media on the 20th anniversary of the match a couple of years back, Laxman revealed:

"Three days before the match while batting (in the nets), I had a stiff back. Later in the hotel, our physio Andrew (Leipus) asked me to remove my shirt. I was shell-shocked, my entire upper body had tilted to the left-side. I almost cried.

"Andrew reassured me and thanks to him and to (head coach) John (Wright's) desire that I play even if I was 70 or 60 per cent fit, all that worked in my favour. Otherwise, probably I wouldn't have played."

Dravid, on the other hand, suffered from viral fever in the build-up to the Test. Laxman recalled that the current head coach was up for the fight. He stated:

"When Rahul came in, I was nervous. He (had been) batting at No.3 and now he was coming at six. Usually Rahul doesn't talk much when he comes in but this time, he did the fist-bump and tells me 'good going, let's keep up the fight'.

"We had a decent partnership on the third evening and I got to my 100. And while walking back Rahul told me, 'I am so proud about the way you batted the whole day'."

Day 4 was both mentally and physically draining for the Laxman-Dravid duo. There were cramps, dehydration, and unrelenting pressure from a quality Aussie bowling line-up featuring Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Jason Gillespie, and Michael Kasprowicz.

On how they managed to bat out the entire day, Laxman, the current NCA chief, remembered:

"We concentrated on surviving hour by hour. We were starting afresh, which helped in a big way. I and Rahul had decided to make them earn our wickets. And like the way we batted together for South Zone (at domestic level), there was a certain amount of calmness with Rahul.

"The toughest phase was after tea. Rahul came into the Test with a viral fever and I was struggling with my back. The Australians were coming hard at us. We endured the pain and kept motivating each other."

Laxman, who was unbeaten on 275* overnight, was dismissed for 281 on Day 5. Dravid was run-out for 180 as India declared their second innings at 657/7d.

Harbhajan bowled India to victory after Laxman-Dravid heroics

After a rejuvenated India set Australia 384 for victory, Harbhajan Singh claimed 6/73 and Sachin Tendulkar 3/31 as the hosts bowled out the Aussies for 212 during the dying stages of the Test match.

India and Australia played another classic at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. The hosts sneaked home by two wickets on Day 5, in a dramatic chase of 155, thus clinching the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

