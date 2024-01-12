How many bowlers have claimed 7 wickets in Men’s ODIs?

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga came up with a brilliant bowling performance in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, January 11. He registered superb figures of 7/19 in 5.5 overs as Zimbabwe were bundled out for 96 in 22.5 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

Zimbabwe got off to a decent start with the bat as their openers added 43. It was Hasaranga, who broke the defiant stand, having Takudzwanashe Kaitano (17) caught at short fine leg as the opening batter went for a sweep.

Having got the crucial breakthrough, the 26-year-old went on to spin a web around the Zimbabwe batters, dismissing Joylord Gumbie (29), Craig Ervine (0), Milton Shumba (2), Clive Madande (0), Wellington Masakadza (11) and Blessing Muzarabani (0). Hasaranga thus registered his best bowling figures in the one-day format.

Chasing 97, Sri Lanka romped home to victory by eight wickets in 16.4 overs in a game that was reduced to 27 overs per side.

List to bowlers to have claimed 7 or more wickets in Men’s ODIs before Hasaranga

Hasaranga is the 15th bowler in Men’s ODI to have claimed seven or more wickets in an innings. The record for best bowling figures in Men's one-dayers is held by another Sri Lanka, former fast bowler Chaminda Vaas, who claimed 8/19 against Zimbabwe in Colombo in December 2001. He is the only bowler to have claimed an eight-fer in Men’s one-day internationals.

Hasaranga’s figures of 7/19 features at No. 5 on the list of best bowling analysis in Men’s ODIs. Apart from Vaas, Shahid Afridi (7/12 vs West Indies in Providence, July 2013), Glenn McGrath (7/15 vs Namibia in Potchefstroom, February 2003) and Rashid Khan (7/18 vs West Indies in Gros Islet, June 2017) are the only bowlers with better bowling figures that Hasaranga in Men’s ODIs.

Andy Bichel (7/20), Muttiah Muralitharan (7/30), Ali Khan (7/32), Tim Southee (7/33), Trent Boult (7/34), Waqar Younis (7/36), Aaqib Javed (7/37), Imran Tahir (7/45), Winston Davis (7/51) and Mohammed Shami (7/57) are the other bowlers to have claimed seven-wicket hauls in Men’s one-day internationals.

West Indies’ Davis was the first bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul in Men’s ODIs. He picked up 7/51 against Australia in Leeds during the 1983 World Cup. Before Hasaranga, India’s Shami had claimed a seven-fer against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

