How many more centuries does Virat Kohli need to break Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record?

Virat Kohli registered his 47th ODI hundred in the Super Four clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. It was his fourth consecutive 50-over century at this venue.

Kohli didn't have a great start to his Asia Cup 2023 campaign, managing only four runs in the group game against Pakistan. He didn't get time to bat in the next fixture against Nepal but he made his presence felt with a towering hundred in the Super Four at one of his favorite grounds.

The former Indian captain now has 47 ODI tons under his belt, two short of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. Thus, Virat Kohli will need three more centuries to go past Tendulkar and be the record-holder for the most ODI tons in history.

Moreover, Kohli now has 77 international centuries to his name as compared to Tendulkar's 100. He will need 24 more hundreds to be the solo holder of the most centuries by a batter in international cricket.

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batter to scale 13,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to scale 13,000 ODI runs on Monday, going past former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The Delhi-born cricketer achieved the milestone with a double off Shaheen Afridi in the 48th over of India’s innings.

Kohli achieved the feat in 267 innings, leapfrogging Tendulkar, who attained the record in 321 innings.

Kohli also became only the fifth batter to score 13,000 runs in 50-over cricket. Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) are the only batters to achieve the feat.

It is worth noting that Kohli was also the fastest to scale 8000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 ODI runs.

Speaking of the game, riding on a dominating batting performance, India have posted 356/2 in their 50 overs. KL Rahul and Kohli added an unbeaten 233 off 193 deliveries for the third wicket to propel the Men in Blue to a gigantic total.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 111 off 106 balls, while Kohli smacked a record-breaking 122* off just 94 deliveries, including nine boundaries and three sixes.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 11/0 in two overs. They still need 346 runs to win.

