How many overs need to be bowled for a result in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match today?

India and Pakistan began round two of their high-intense rivalry under better-than-expected weather conditions at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

However, the much-feared showers splattered at the halfway stage of the Indian innings, with the side coasting at 147/2 in the 25th over. Fortunately for everyone concerned, a reserve day is in place (Monday) only for this game in the Super Four stage.

Despite the cushion, the administrators and the match officials will look to complete the match today for all intents and logistical purposes. If no further play is possible today, Team India will resume from the same position on Monday, September 11.

Yet, for the match to be completed today, both sides must bat at least 20 overs with a maximum extension of 90 minutes for a result to be possible today. Considering India has already batted 24.1 overs, another 20 overs of play will have to happen for an outcome to be determined today.

All this means that the Men in Green will be required to bat 20 overs with a target of 181 if the Indians do not bat any further in their innings.

The two teams shared a point each in their group stage meeting a week ago, with India being bowled out for 266 and the Pakistan innings not taking place due to heavy showers.

Indian openers shred Pakistan bowlers to set the perfect platform for a massive total

Sharma and Gill made merry before the heavens opened up.

The action before the rain interruption was nothing short of pulsating, with the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill flaying the Pakistan bowlers.

The duo notched up their fourth century partnership as the opening pair in ODIs and their second consecutive following the unbeaten 147-run stand in India's 10-wicket win against Nepal. Both batters notched up their half-centuries faster than a run-a-ball before being dismissed in a seven-ball span, much to the relief of the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam.

Pakistan won their opening Super Fours clash against Bangladesh by seven wickets, while India is playing their first game of the Super Fours.

The sides have never faced off in an Asia Cup final in the previous 15 editions, with Sri Lanka often playing party poopers. India still holds the record for the most Asia Cup titles with seven, with defending champions Sri Lanka a close second with six. Pakistan, on the other hand, have surprisingly won the event only twice despite often boasting a well-balanced side on paper.