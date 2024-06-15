How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today's IND vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Team India are taking on Canada in their last group-stage game at the 2024 T20 World Cup match at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, June 15. The match was scheduled to kick start at 8 pm IST but the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. This comes as heavy rains lashed Florida on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A minimum of five overs per side have to be bowled to constitute a game in the mega ICC tournament.

According to BBC Weather, sunny conditions will prevail with no showers predicted during the match. The temperature will hover around 15 to 18 degrees.

Florida's weather forecast for IND vs CAN match. [Credits: BBC]

Thus, we can expect a complete game following a washout between Ireland and the USA at the same venue on Friday. The washout helped the co-hosts USA qualify for the Super Eight stage alongside India from Group A. As a result, the 2009 champions Pakistan crashed out of the mega event.

India will look to win fourth game on the trot ahead of Super 8 in 2024 T20 World Cup

India will now look to win their fourth consecutive game and enter the T20 World Cup Super 8 in style. The Men in Blue registered hat-trick of wins to book their place in the second round. The Rohit Sharma-led side began their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland before defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller. They beat the USA by seven wickets in their last outing.

On the other hand, Canada began their T20 World Cup campaign on a losing note against the USA, who beat them by seven wickets. The Saad Bin Zafar-led side then bounced back to beat Ireland by 12 runs to register their first win of the tournament. They, however, lost to Pakistan by seven wickets in their last game. A win would help them end the T20 tournament on a memorable note.

Follow the IND vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback