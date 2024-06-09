How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today’s India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match?

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup fixture between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been delayed due to rain. The match was scheduled to begin at 8pm IST.

The toss was later delayed to 8pm IST and the game was scheduled to start at 8.30pm. However, the rain returned, further delaying the match.

A minimum of five overs per side is required if group stage or Super Eight games are delayed due to inclement weather. The two teams settle for one point each if these minimum 10 overs are not completed, which recently happened with the England vs Scotland game.

Trending

Unlike group and Super Eight games, the knockout matches comprising the semifinals and final have a reserve day to combat poor weather.

As per BBC Weather, light rain showers and a moderate breeze are expected from 11am to 3pm local time (8.30pm to 12.30pm IST). There are 10 to 51 percent chances of rainfall during that time, which could disrupt the match.

There is a 10 to 51 percent chance of rain in New York during INDvsPAK T20 World Cup match. [BBC Weather]

Pakistan opt to bowl against India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the T20 World Cup match. The decision to bowl first in rainy conditions helps the team stay one step ahead of the opposition.

There is moisture for the pacers to exploit the early swing and seam movements. It aids the chasing team to stay ahead of the game and be aware of the exact runs needed per over via the DLS method.

Speaking at the toss, Azam said:

“We will bowl first because of the weather and moisture in the pitch. The conditions suit us, we have four fast bowlers. We will try to use it to our best.”

Azam added that Pakistan will look to start afresh after the shock Super Over loss to the USA in their T20 World Cup opener. The Men in Green have dropped under-fire wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan from the playing XI. Babar said:

“Past is past, we are looking forward to today's match, we are ready and will give our 100%. Always a big game (Indo-Pak matches), our confidence is always high for India vs Pak. Azam Khan is resting.”

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma was also keen to bowl first but lost the toss. The Men in Blue have fielded an unchanged side following their eight-wicket win over Ireland.

Follow the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback