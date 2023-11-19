How many times have India won the ODI World Cup?

Team India are taking on Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Men in Blue have had an exceptional run in the tournament so far, winning all their matches. After going unbeaten in the league stage, they beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India are featuring in the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time. As for how many times the Men in Blue have won the ODI World Cup, the answer is two. They appeared in the summit clash for the first time in 1983 and created history by getting the better of West Indies at the hallowed Lord’s cricket ground.

Team India batted first in the 1983 final, but came up with a poor batting effort to be bowled out for 183. Opener Kris Srikkanth top-scored for India with 38, Sandeep Patil scored 27, while Mohinder Amarnath contributed 26, but most of the others disappointed. For West Indies, Andy Roberts (3/32), Malcolm Marshall (2/24), Michael Holding (2/26) and Larry Gomes (2/49) were among the wickets.

India, however, were brilliant with the ball, and cleaned up West Indies for 140 to register a famous 43-run win. Amarnath followed up his 26 with 3/12. Madan Lal also claimed three scalps as India stunned West Indies and world cricket.

The Men in Blue’s second ODI World Cup triumph came in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s leadership. They beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the Lankans put up a competitive 274/6 on the board as Mahela Jayawardene hammered a brilliant 103* off 88 balls.

In the chase, India lost Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) to Lasith Malinga. However, Gautam Gambhir (97) and captain MS Dhoni (91*) played brilliant knocks to lift India to an iconic victory.

India are batting first in the 2023 World Cup final

Speaking of the 2023 World Cup final, India lost the toss and were sent into bat by Australia in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue lost opener Shubman Gill for 4 to Mitchell Starc. Both sides have decided to go in with unchanged playing XIs.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood