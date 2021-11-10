How many times Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan have dominated all of their opponents so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They started their campaign with a historic 10-wicket win against the Indian team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Green then continued their winning momentum and registered victories against New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland to attain the number one position in the Group 2 standings.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. If the Babar Azam-led outfit can win two more matches in the ongoing mega event, they will become the second team after the West Indies to lift the ICC T20 World Cup trophy twice.

12 years ago, Pakistan won their maiden T20 World Cup title. To date, Pakistan have won the ICC T20 World Cup just once.

Can Pakistan win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Babar Azam can win his maiden ICC T20 World Cup if the Men in Green continue their winning form

If the Pakistani side can win their next two matches, they can become the first nation to win the ICC T20 World Cup without losing a single match. All the previous champions lost at least one game during the group stage of the tournaments.

Back in 2009, the Men in Green lost a couple of matches against hosts England and Sri Lanka on their way to winning the T20 World Cup trophy. Playing under Younis Khan's captaincy, Pakistan avenged their loss against Sri Lanka by defeating them in the final match.

Babar Azam and Co. will be in action tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they lock horns with Australia. Fans should note that Australia have never lost a T20 World Cup semifinal match to Pakistan before.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee