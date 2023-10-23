How many times has Virat Kohli been dismissed in the 90s in ODIs?

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock to help his side register a 4-wicket victory against New Zealand in the 21st match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (October 22) in Dharamshala. Kohli hit a century in the previous match against Bangladesh in Pune and followed it with another good knock on the weekend.

New Zealand entered the match with a 20-year unbeaten record against India in ICC events. They batted first in the match after losing the toss and made 273 runs in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell (130) hit a century and led the way for the Kiwis' side in the batting department.

India got off to a good start as Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) put on 71 runs for the opening wicket. Things got tricky later when New Zealand bowlers put pressure on the Indian batters by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Virat Kohli dropped the anchor and held one end to keep India in the hunt. He was also involved in a miscommunication with Suryakumar Yadav, which resulted in Surya's departure. Kohli did not let anything deter his focus as he kept playing without taking any risks and shepherded India to a famous win with the help of Ravindra Jadeja (39*).

It was an anticlimactic finish for him in the end. Virat Kohli was on strike on 95 when India needed five to win in 15 balls. He then attempted to hit a six to finish the match and his century.

Unfortunately, his bat turned during the contact with the ball, due to which he could not get the desired timing on the shot. It went straight into the hands of Glenn Phillips at deep mid-wicket. Virat Kohli was visibly disappointed after missing out on an opportunity to score his record-equalling 49th ODI century. Jadeja then finished the chase at the end of the 48th over.

It was not the first time Virat Kohli got out in the 90s in ODIs. Over 274 ODI innings, Kohli has got out in the 90s on six occasions. He was also unbeaten in the 90s once. Sachin Tendulkar leads the charts in this unwanted list as he got out in the 90s on 17 occasions.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the run charts in the 2023 World Cup

Kohli has set the stage on fire in the 2023 World Cup with the bat and is currently at the top of the pile in the run-scorers list.

Across five matches in the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has amassed 354 runs at an astonishing average of 118, including three half-centuries and a solitary century.

His teammate Rohit Sharma is in second position with 311 runs, followed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with 294