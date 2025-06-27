"How much have Australia paid these umpires? Asking for the ECB"- Top funny memes from Day 2 of 1st WI vs AUS 2025 Test

Cricket fans shared funny memes after witnessing poor umpiring decisions during the second day of the first Test between West Indies and Australia at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, June 25. Australia reached 92/4 at the stumps on Day 2 in their second innings and had a lead of 82 runs.

West Indies commenced with an overnight score of 57/4 on Day 2 with Brandon King and Roston Chase at the crease. Veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood gave the visiting team an early breakthrough by dismissing King inside the first hour of play.

Shai Hope (48) and Roston Chase (44) then put on a 67-run partnership in 138 balls to keep their side's innings on track. However, both departed due to controversial umpiring decisions before they could reach their half-centuries. The lower order could not contribute much after that, as the West Indies eventually got all out for 190 and took a paltry 10-run lead. Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets for Australia in the bowling department.

Engaging cricketing action during the second day of the Barbados Test entertained the fans, who expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"How much have Australia paid these umpires? Asking for the ECB," a sarcastic X post read.

"One went against us, probably a couple went against them"- Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on controversial umpire decisions after stumps on day 2 of 1st Test vs West Indies

Speaking after stumps on Day 1, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc opened up about the controversy regarding third umpire decisions during the Test, saying:

"We asked the questions and it went to the officials. One went against us, probably a couple went against them."

Shedding light on his thought process and strategies while bowling, Starc continued:

"It is a different wicket. If you bowl in the good areas, you have got a very good chance. The bowlers have dominated the first two days and tomorrow should be same. There are some bare patches and some grassy patches, it would react differently based on where the ball pitches. The wicket still has enough for the bowlers as I said."

"We will try to get as much as we can with the bat and then try to make it difficult for the West Indies. We have got a partnership going on now. There was a partnership between Roston Chase and Shai Hope. They showed that if you can withstand the pressure, runs will come even if not quickly," the left-arm pacer added.

You can get live match updates of the Barbados Test here.

