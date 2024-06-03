How much prize money will 2024 T20 World Cup winner, runners-up & other teams get?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize money for the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup 2024, hosted by the West Indies and USA. The apex body of cricket has allocated a total prize money of $11.25 million, with the winners set to receive an approximately staggering amount of $2.45 million.

The runners-up on June 29 at Bridgetown, Barbados, will take home at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will earn $787,500 each. The teams failing to make it to the second round will also receive $382,500 each and those finishing between 9th and 12th places will get $247,500 apiece.

The sides ranked between 13th and 20th in the 20-team tournament will earn $225,000 each. The ICC has also announced that every team will get an additional $31,154 for every match they win, excluding the knockout matches and the final.

ICC Chief Geoff Allardice addressed the humongous prize money on the official website. He was quoted as saying:

"This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event."

The likes of Namibia, USA, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea have made their debuts in the main draw of the T20 World Cup.

England aim for their 3rd title after becoming only the 2nd team to win T20 World Cup twice

Jos Buttler will lead England. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, England start the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan two years ago at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the process, they joined the West Indies, who lifted the glittering T20 World Cup in 2014 and 2016 by beating Sri Lanka and England, respectively.

England will start their campaign against Scotland on June 4. Jos Buttler and co. beat Pakistan 2-0 in their most recent four-match T20 series.

