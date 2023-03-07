“How could people doubt Hayley Matthews’ skills?” - Anjum Chopra on West Indies captain initially going unsold at WPL 2023 auction

Former India Women’s captain Anjum Chopra has expressed surprise at the fact that West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews went unsold in the first round of the WPL 2023 auction. According to Chopra, Matthews has all the skills needed to be part of a T20 team.

After initially going unsold at the WPL auction, Matthews was subsequently purchased by Mumbai Indians (MI) for her base price of ₹40 lakh. She has already proved her worth in the first two matches for the franchise.

After scoring 47 against Gujarat Giants (GG), she was named Player of the Match for claiming three wickets and scoring 77* off 38 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 6.

Praising Matthews for her brilliant performances, Chopra reflected on franchises showing no interest in her in the initial round of the auction. Speaking on her YouTube channel, she opined:

“It was surprised then and I was surprised now as well - how could people doubt Hayley Matthews’ skills? This is a player who can bowl, bat and the leads their national team. What else do you want?

"Matthews probably told herself - I’ll score runs and take wickets and that’s exactly what she has done. She played an excellent knock of 77 not out.”

Matthews struck 13 fours and a six in her 38-ball knock and featured in an unbroken 114-run stand for the second wicket with Nat Sciver-Brunt (55* off 29).

“Hayley Matthews’ bowling has given an additional strength to Mumbai” - Anjum Chopra

Before her batting exploits, the 24-year-old also claimed three wickets with her off-spin. She dismissed Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh to finish with figures of 3/28. Chopra added that Matthews’ bowling gives MI an additional edge. She explained:

“Hayley Matthews’ bowling has given additional strength to the Mumbai line-up. All her three wickets were outstanding because the pressure was on from the start. When she bowled Heather Knight, it was more or less clear that this was going to be Hayley Matthews’ day.”

Batting first after winning the toss in the match against Mumbai, RCB lost half their side for 71. Some cameos from the lower-order lifted them to 155. In response, Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (23) added 45 for the first wicket.

Following the latter’s dismissal, Sciver-Brunt and Matthews lifted MI to a comprehensive win.

