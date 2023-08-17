How to register to get ticket updates for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will kick off with a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Along with the revised schedule for the World Cup that was announced on August 9, the ICC also released information regarding ticket sales.

Tickets for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale on August 25. Fans who want to receive updates regarding ticket sales for the mega event can do so by registering for the same by going to the following link https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register. The registration process got underway on August 15.

On opening the link, cricket fans will be asked to enter details like name, e-mail, mobile number, and date of birth. They then need to select the city/cities they would be interested in attending Cricket World Cup 2023 games in. Next, fans need to pick the team/ teams they would be interested in purchasing tickets for and then click the submit button.

According to an official ICC release, registering for updates will enable fans to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale in a phased manner

The tickets for Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale in phases. Details are as below:

August 25 - Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

August 30 - India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

August 31 - India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

September 1 - India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

September 2 - India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3 - India matches at Ahmedabad

September 15 - Semi Finals and Final

ICC explained that the decision to put tickets on sale in phases has been done to manage the expected demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players.