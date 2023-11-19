How has Rohit Sharma performed in finals of ICC events in the ODI format?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has led from the front with the bat in the 2023 World Cup. He has taken on the mantle of aggressor in the powerplay and has played some blazing knocks. Owing to his high-risk approach, Rohit has been dismissed after getting starts a number of times but has set the platform for the likes of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to build on.

Heading into the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Rohit is fifth on the list of leading run-getters in the tournament. In 10 innings, he has notched up 550 runs at an average of 55 and an excellent strike rate of 124.15.

The 36-year-old has one hundred and three fifties to show for his efforts in the competition. He has also been dismissed in the 40s on four occasions, sacrificing his wicket while looking to take on the bowling.

Rohit did not feature in the 2011 ODI World Cup when Team India made it to the final and went on to win it. He was a key member of India’s 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup squads. However, the Men in Blue lost in the semi-finals in both editions to Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

As such, the 2023 World Cup marks the first instance of Rohit featuring in an ODI World Cup final. He will be keen to make it a special one.

Rohit's record in finals of the ICC Champions Trophy

Rohit was part of the Men in Blue squad that lifted the Champions Trophy in England in 2013. He was dismissed for 9 off 14 in the final against England in Birmingham, bowled by Stuart Broad through the gate as he missed a drive off a delivery that nipped back. Despite Rohit’s early dismissal, India went on to win the match, which was reduced to a 20 overs contest due to rain, by five runs.

The right-handed batter was also part of India’s 2017 Champions Trophy squad that made it to the final against Pakistan at The Oval. It was, however, a forgettable outing for Rohit with the bat as he was dismissed for a three-ball duck, trapped lbw by left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir.

Team India failed to recover from the dismal start and were bowled out for 158 in 30.3 overs, chasing a target of 339.