"How's this out?" - Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shocked by Indian vice-captain's dismissal in 1st IND vs NZ ODI

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic questioned his husband's mode of dismissal in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Hardik was adjudged out by a contentious decision in the 40th over of India's innings. He was cramped for room while trying to play a cut shot and missed it completely.

The bail came off and the Kiwis appealed for a bowled dismissal. They weren't entirely sure, including wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Replays clearly showed that the ball was inches above the wicket, which meant Latham flicked it while grabbing the ball.

However, shockingly, the third umpire ruled it in favor of the fielding side and Hardik was seemingly unhappy on his way back to the hut. While the nature of the dismissal ignited questions, Natasa also voiced her opinion on Instagram.

The Bollywood actress shared a split-screen image of the dismissal on her Instagram story and wrote:

"There was no bat involved, wasn't bowled out. So how's this out?"

Natasa Stankovic questions Hardik Pandya's dismissal. (Credit: Instagram)

Hardik looked good for his 28 off 38 deliveries, a knock featuring three boundaries, before making his way back to the dressing room. He was just coming out of shackles when he was wrongfully adjudged out.

Shubman Gill's double hundred powers India to 349

Team India opener Shubman Gill continued his stellar form in ODIs, smashing his maiden double hundred. He scored 208 runs off 149 deliveries, laced with 19 boundaries and nine sixes to guide the Men in Blue to 349 runs.

The Punjab-born batter (23 years 132 days) became the youngest cricketer to register a double century, leapfrogging fellow teammate Ishan Kishan (24 years 145 days).

He looked in ominous touch and played some delightful shots all around the park during his mammoth knock. Gill was eventually out following a world-class catch from Glenn Phillips.

It will take a monumental effort from the touring party to chase down the target and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

