"This is why Shubman Gill was selected ahead of slogger Ishan Kishan" - Fans slam Indian wicketkeeper-batter after flop show in 1st ODI vs NZ

By Ankush Das
Modified Jan 18, 2023 04:00 PM IST
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan failed to make the most of the opportunity in the 1st ODI vs New Zealand.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan failed to get going with the bat in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

The Indian think tank copped a lot of criticism for leaving Ishan out of playing XI for the three ODIs against Sri Lanka after the southpaw scored a double century against Bangladesh in his last 50-over fixture. He failed to break into the team amid the presence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the middle order.

However, with Rahul opting out of the Kiwi series due to personal reasons and Shreyas picking up an injury, Ishan was named in the playing XI for the series opener. But the youngster failed to grab the opportunity, getting out for five runs off 14 deliveries.

The left-handed batter, who struggled with his foot movement right from the start of his innings, poked at a delivery that was angled away from the batter, only to edge it to Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Fans were disappointed with Kishan and slammed him for being consistent. Many also reckoned that the Jharkhand-born batter's inconsistency was the main reason why Shubman Gill was preferred ahead of him in the recently concluded home ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Here are some of the reactions:

Told it earlier , Conditions in Bangladesh were very different. Ishan Kishan still lacks maturity and needs to play alot of Domestic to do good in ODIs #IshanKishan #IndianCricketTeam
Our batting line up minus Ishan Kishan is so watchable, all sexy stroke players
Ishan Kishan ko agle match mein bhi aake 70 ball mein 50 run banane ki koshish karni chahiye. Usko clearly bata diya gaya hai dynamic batting won't be rewarded, play for volume of runs.
This inconsistency saga is soo consistent for Ishan Kishan #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #IshanKishan
@SanghviSarvang @ishankishan51 The fact is Ishan Kishan is a fraud. He struggles against SPIN and PACE both. How he is playing in Indian team its a big question mark.
Ishan Kishan needs to get out of this bunker mentality at the start of the innings!! Doesn't look to hit out or rotate strike, just waiting to hang in their and not lose his wicket which invariably means he does just that after chewing up balls #INDvsSL #INDvSL #CricketTwitter
ishan kishan ko mauka mile ..toh aise mauke waste karta hai kyu .. 💔🙂🙂 #INDvsNZ
@BCCI Dear @ishankishan51 , by not scoring at Hyderabad you have made sure that @klrahul will get into the ODI team! दिमाग से बकलोल है का??
Bisi is bande ko ek ipl k basis pr 25cr main le Liya paise lene ke baad ye ek din accha nhi khela #IshanKishan
मैं ईशान किशन को खेलते हुए देखना चाहता हूं, लेकिन इस तरह नही की 10 रन के अंदर ही आउट हो जाए।अगर ऐसा ही खेलते रहा तो टीम से बाहर जाना तय है।#IshanKishan
Dear Baccha PartyThis is Why Shubhman Gill was Selected ahead of Slogger Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan sucks big time playing balls going away, he’ll dance on a seaming pitch against Bhuvi or Anderson twitter.com/techsaturation…
"Strike Rotation ", The biggest issue of Ishan Kishan in his game...#CricketTwitter
@ishankishan51 's inability to rotate strike is really frustrating to see. Relying just on 4s & 6s will make you nothing but a slogger. #INDvsNZ
This match gave answers to the question we had during Sri Lanka series.Why Gill over Ishan Kishan ? It's because Gill has consistency, Ishan Kishan should take his time playing ODI. #INDvsNZ
Ishan kishan is naturally an aggressive player. I understand the pitch is tricky to bat on. But when a player plays to his potential then only he performs well. Why does a player have to play as if his place is at stake. This isn't an Ishan we are used to seeing.#INDvsNZ #ICC
Ishan kishan is not a proper batsman he's just another slogger... Bole to lappeybazz..
muze jas @ishankishan51 ko select kiya tha tabhi laga tha ek match me marta hai dusre match me ball khata hai i hope @surya_14kumar play decent inning must needed for IND #INDvsNZ
Not every Left handed wicketkeeper can be like Rishabh Pant. Hope they realise this before picking Ishan Kishan ahead of KS Bharat in BGT.And Ishan Kishan at 4 in ODIs was never a good idea. Man gets stuck playing dots.
The problem with Ishan Kishan is consistency. On his day he can be dynamic and demolishes any bowling attack, but he has been inconsistent in both T20s and ODIs. #INDvsNZ
Ishan Kishan is one of the biggest fraud of Indian cricket 🤡#INDvsNZ
Ishan Kishan will be the next KL Rahul of Indian cricket. Just lucky to be placed above others #INDvsNZ
Ek match mein masterclass and then 5-10 match mein failure. Consistency of Ishan Kishan.

Shubman Gill's century put India in pole position

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a decent, stitching together a 60-run stand for the first wicket. Rohit (34) departed after a good start, with Virat Kohli also perishing cheaply, scoring only eight runs.

However, Gil continued his superlative form to keep the scoreboard ticking. He scored his second consecutive ODI hundred to guide the home side to a respectable total.

The Men in Blue will be eyeing a total in excess of 300. At the time of writing, Rohit and Co. were 203/4 at the end of 33 overs, with Hardik Pandya batting alongside Gill.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
