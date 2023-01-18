"This is why Shubman Gill was selected ahead of slogger Ishan Kishan" - Fans slam Indian wicketkeeper-batter after flop show in 1st ODI vs NZ

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan failed to get going with the bat in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

The Indian think tank copped a lot of criticism for leaving Ishan out of playing XI for the three ODIs against Sri Lanka after the southpaw scored a double century against Bangladesh in his last 50-over fixture. He failed to break into the team amid the presence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the middle order.

However, with Rahul opting out of the Kiwi series due to personal reasons and Shreyas picking up an injury, Ishan was named in the playing XI for the series opener. But the youngster failed to grab the opportunity, getting out for five runs off 14 deliveries.

The left-handed batter, who struggled with his foot movement right from the start of his innings, poked at a delivery that was angled away from the batter, only to edge it to Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Fans were disappointed with Kishan and slammed him for being consistent. Many also reckoned that the Jharkhand-born batter's inconsistency was the main reason why Shubman Gill was preferred ahead of him in the recently concluded home ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Here are some of the reactions:

NJ @cricketfreaket

#IshanKishan #IndianCricketTeam Told it earlier , Conditions in Bangladesh were very different. Ishan Kishan still lacks maturity and needs to play alot of Domestic to do good in ODIs Told it earlier , Conditions in Bangladesh were very different. Ishan Kishan still lacks maturity and needs to play alot of Domestic to do good in ODIs #IshanKishan #IndianCricketTeam

𝘗𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘵 @Kohliesque Our batting line up minus Ishan Kishan is so watchable, all sexy stroke players Our batting line up minus Ishan Kishan is so watchable, all sexy stroke players

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Ishan Kishan ko agle match mein bhi aake 70 ball mein 50 run banane ki koshish karni chahiye.



Usko clearly bata diya gaya hai dynamic batting won't be rewarded, play for volume of runs. Ishan Kishan ko agle match mein bhi aake 70 ball mein 50 run banane ki koshish karni chahiye. Usko clearly bata diya gaya hai dynamic batting won't be rewarded, play for volume of runs.

Vikas @vikasforu2020 @SanghviSarvang @ishankishan51 The fact is Ishan Kishan is a fraud. He struggles against SPIN and PACE both. How he is playing in Indian team its a big question mark. @SanghviSarvang @ishankishan51 The fact is Ishan Kishan is a fraud. He struggles against SPIN and PACE both. How he is playing in Indian team its a big question mark.

AAD!3 @1_3Aadz #INDvSL #CricketTwitter Ishan Kishan needs to get out of this bunker mentality at the start of the innings!! Doesn't look to hit out or rotate strike, just waiting to hang in their and not lose his wicket which invariably means he does just that after chewing up balls #INDvsSL Ishan Kishan needs to get out of this bunker mentality at the start of the innings!! Doesn't look to hit out or rotate strike, just waiting to hang in their and not lose his wicket which invariably means he does just that after chewing up balls #INDvsSL #INDvSL #CricketTwitter

Sushanta Chakraborty @Sushant93491907 🙂🙂 ishan kishan ko mauka mile ..toh aise mauke waste karta hai kyu ..🙂🙂 #INDvsNZ ishan kishan ko mauka mile ..toh aise mauke waste karta hai kyu .. 💔🙂🙂 #INDvsNZ

keerti 👑 @Awkat_main_rahe Bisi is bande ko ek ipl k basis pr 25cr main le Liya paise lene ke baad ye ek din accha nhi khela #IshanKishan Bisi is bande ko ek ipl k basis pr 25cr main le Liya paise lene ke baad ye ek din accha nhi khela #IshanKishan

Avinash Shigwan @avinash_shigwan Dear Baccha Party

This is Why Shubhman Gill was Selected ahead of Slogger Ishan Kishan Dear Baccha PartyThis is Why Shubhman Gill was Selected ahead of Slogger Ishan Kishan

waltair t-man @techsaturation waltair t-man @techsaturation



Don't compare below tier cricketers with Williamson @GappaCricket Ishan Kishan is just a usual onside hitter of the ball, doesn't have proper footwork to play balls going away, fumbles in pressure situations, a good keeperDon't compare below tier cricketers with Williamson @GappaCricket Ishan Kishan is just a usual onside hitter of the ball, doesn't have proper footwork to play balls going away, fumbles in pressure situations, a good keeperDon't compare below tier cricketers with Williamson Ishan Kishan sucks big time playing balls going away, he’ll dance on a seaming pitch against Bhuvi or Anderson twitter.com/techsaturation… Ishan Kishan sucks big time playing balls going away, he’ll dance on a seaming pitch against Bhuvi or Anderson twitter.com/techsaturation…

Sarvang Sanghvi @SanghviSarvang

#INDvsNZ @ishankishan51 's inability to rotate strike is really frustrating to see. Relying just on 4s & 6s will make you nothing but a slogger. @ishankishan51 's inability to rotate strike is really frustrating to see. Relying just on 4s & 6s will make you nothing but a slogger. #INDvsNZ

Jayaram @bigbwoy_420



Why Gill over Ishan Kishan ? It's because Gill has consistency, Ishan Kishan should take his time playing ODI. This match gave answers to the question we had during Sri Lanka series.Why Gill over Ishan Kishan ? It's because Gill has consistency, Ishan Kishan should take his time playing ODI. #INDvsNZ This match gave answers to the question we had during Sri Lanka series.Why Gill over Ishan Kishan ? It's because Gill has consistency, Ishan Kishan should take his time playing ODI. #INDvsNZ

Pawan Ahuja @PawanAh74329351 #ICC Ishan kishan is naturally an aggressive player. I understand the pitch is tricky to bat on. But when a player plays to his potential then only he performs well. Why does a player have to play as if his place is at stake. This isn't an Ishan we are used to seeing. #INDvsNZ Ishan kishan is naturally an aggressive player. I understand the pitch is tricky to bat on. But when a player plays to his potential then only he performs well. Why does a player have to play as if his place is at stake. This isn't an Ishan we are used to seeing.#INDvsNZ #ICC

Ashwani Pratap Singh @Ashwani45singh Ishan kishan is not a proper batsman he's just another slogger... Bole to lappeybazz.. Ishan kishan is not a proper batsman he's just another slogger... Bole to lappeybazz..

Yogesh Mehkarkar @theyograj muze jas @ishankishan51 ko select kiya tha tabhi laga tha ek match me marta hai dusre match me ball khata hai i hope @surya_14kumar play decent inning must needed for IND #INDvsNZ muze jas @ishankishan51 ko select kiya tha tabhi laga tha ek match me marta hai dusre match me ball khata hai i hope @surya_14kumar play decent inning must needed for IND #INDvsNZ

Minnie Sharma @serialchiller23 Not every Left handed wicketkeeper can be like Rishabh Pant.

Hope they realise this before picking Ishan Kishan ahead of KS Bharat in BGT.



And Ishan Kishan at 4 in ODIs was never a good idea. Man gets stuck playing dots. Not every Left handed wicketkeeper can be like Rishabh Pant. Hope they realise this before picking Ishan Kishan ahead of KS Bharat in BGT.And Ishan Kishan at 4 in ODIs was never a good idea. Man gets stuck playing dots.

cricbabble @cricbabble

#INDvsNZ The problem with Ishan Kishan is consistency. On his day he can be dynamic and demolishes any bowling attack, but he has been inconsistent in both T20s and ODIs. The problem with Ishan Kishan is consistency. On his day he can be dynamic and demolishes any bowling attack, but he has been inconsistent in both T20s and ODIs. #INDvsNZ

Adiii  @sarcasto__

#INDvsNZ Ishan Kishan is one of the biggest fraud of Indian cricket 🤡 Ishan Kishan is one of the biggest fraud of Indian cricket 🤡#INDvsNZ

Saurabh Tomar @Mbatious11 Ishan Kishan will be the next KL Rahul of Indian cricket. Just lucky to be placed above others #INDvsNZ Ishan Kishan will be the next KL Rahul of Indian cricket. Just lucky to be placed above others #INDvsNZ

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Ek match mein masterclass and then 5-10 match mein failure. Consistency of Ishan Kishan. Ek match mein masterclass and then 5-10 match mein failure. Consistency of Ishan Kishan.

Shubman Gill's century put India in pole position

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a decent, stitching together a 60-run stand for the first wicket. Rohit (34) departed after a good start, with Virat Kohli also perishing cheaply, scoring only eight runs.

However, Gil continued his superlative form to keep the scoreboard ticking. He scored his second consecutive ODI hundred to guide the home side to a respectable total.

The Men in Blue will be eyeing a total in excess of 300. At the time of writing, Rohit and Co. were 203/4 at the end of 33 overs, with Hardik Pandya batting alongside Gill.

