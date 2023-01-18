"This is why Shubman Gill was selected ahead of slogger Ishan Kishan" - Fans slam Indian wicketkeeper-batter after flop show in 1st ODI vs NZ

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan failed to get going with the bat in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.
The Indian think tank copped a lot of criticism for leaving Ishan out of playing XI for the three ODIs against Sri Lanka after the southpaw scored a double century against Bangladesh in his last 50-over fixture. He failed to break into the team amid the presence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the middle order.
However, with Rahul opting out of the Kiwi series due to personal reasons and Shreyas picking up an injury, Ishan was named in the playing XI for the series opener. But the youngster failed to grab the opportunity, getting out for five runs off 14 deliveries.
The left-handed batter, who struggled with his foot movement right from the start of his innings, poked at a delivery that was angled away from the batter, only to edge it to Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Latham.
Fans were disappointed with Kishan and slammed him for being consistent. Many also reckoned that the Jharkhand-born batter's inconsistency was the main reason why Shubman Gill was preferred ahead of him in the recently concluded home ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Shubman Gill's century put India in pole position
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a decent, stitching together a 60-run stand for the first wicket. Rohit (34) departed after a good start, with Virat Kohli also perishing cheaply, scoring only eight runs.
However, Gil continued his superlative form to keep the scoreboard ticking. He scored his second consecutive ODI hundred to guide the home side to a respectable total.
The Men in Blue will be eyeing a total in excess of 300. At the time of writing, Rohit and Co. were 203/4 at the end of 33 overs, with Hardik Pandya batting alongside Gill.
