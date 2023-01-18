[WATCH] Mitchell Santner bamboozles in-form Virat Kohli with a ripper

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner bowled a screamer to dismiss in-form Indian batter Virat Kohli during the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Kohli has been in scintillating form heading into the series, scoring three centuries in his last four ODI innings. The ace batter smacked an unbeaten 166 in the final ODI against Sri Lanka to register his 46th hundred in the 50-over format in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

However, the former Indian skipper perished for just eight runs off 10 balls, thanks to a superb delivery from Santner. The left-arm spinner pitched one just outside the off-stump, which spun just enough to rattle Kohli's stumps. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter didn't account for the spin that led to his dismissal.

Santner was expectedly happy with the wicket as the Indian batter stood there in disbelief. The right-handed batter was also nodding his head to appreciate the delivery on his way back to the dressing room.

Speaking of the game, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill continued their superb opening form, sharing a 60-run partnership for the first wicket.

The Indian skipper played some sumptuous shots before once again throwing his wicket away after scoring 34 off 38 deliveries. However, Gill scored yet another half-century to keep the scoreboard ticking for the hosts.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 110/2 in 19.3 overs with Gill and Ishan Kishan in the middle.

India and New Zealand playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner.

