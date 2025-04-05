"How shameless a captain can be"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's humiliating whitewash ODI series loss vs New Zealand 2025

New Zealand beat Pakistan comfortably by 43 runs in the third ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, April 5. With this, the hosts won the three-match series comprehensively by a 3-0 margin.

Pakistan captain Muhmmad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl first in their final game of the tour. The contest was reduced to a 42-over-per-side affair due to wet outfield conditions before the start. New Zealand notched up a decent total of 264 for eight in the first innings, courtesy of contributions from Rhys Mariu (58), Michael Bracewell (59), Daryl Mitchell (43), and Henry Nicholls (31). Akif Javed (4/62) and Naseem Shah (2/54) were among the wickets for Men in Green with the ball.

In reply, Pakistan got bundled out for 221 in 40 overs and lost the match by 43 runs. Babar Azam (50) and a couple of batters got starts, but none of them could convert them and play match-winning knocks, which dented Pakistan's chances of picking up a consolation win. Ben Sears picked up a five-wicket haul for the Kiwis in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed Saturday's ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the posts criticizing Muhammad Rizwan read:

"How shameless a captain can be!"

"It was the same in the 20-20 series and it carried into the ODIs"- New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell after 3-0 ODI series win vs Pakistan 2025

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell reflected on the win, saying:

"Many guys came in from the domestic circuit. Seeing the guys coming in and doing a fine job is a good positive. We need to ask them a bit as well and as a Black Caps unit we want to make sure we have nailed down a few things. We are playing to win and winning the series is important so great to see them coming in and doing the job right away. It was the same in the 20-20 series and it carried into the ODIs."

Bracewell added:

"There were pretty sporting wickets and it was great to see the young guys coming through and playing the way they would like to. Great to see different guys step up at different times. As a batting unit we have done well to get to an above par total and the way the guys bowled was also great to watch."

The Men in Green also lost the five-match T20I series by a 1-4 margin on the tour.

