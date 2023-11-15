How has Team India performed in ODI World Cup matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

Team India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The Men in Blue finished first in the league stage, winning nine out of nine matches. In fact, they are the only side to not have tasted defeat in the tournament so far.

New Zealand’s journey to reaching the knockouts has been quite in contrast. They kicked off their campaign in brilliant fashion, winning four matches in a row. The Kiwis, however, lost their way and faced defeats in the next four games. It did not help that skipper Kane Williamson was in and out of the playing XI due to injury issues.

On form, India are favorites, but the Black Caps will back themselves to make their third consecutive ODI World Cup final in a row. They have had the upper hand over the Men in Blue in ICC events. India, though, did defeat the Kiwis by four wickets in Dharamshala during the league stage of the ongoing World Cup.

Team India’s ODI World Cup record at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

If we look at India’s record in Men’s ODI World Cup matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, they have played five matches, winning three and losing two.

Team India’s first World Cup game at the Wankhede Stadium was against Zimbabwe during the 1987 edition. Manoj Prabhakar (4/19) and Maninder Singh (3/21) were star performers as the hosts registered a thumping eight-wicket win.

India, however, went down to England by 35 runs in the second semi-final of the 1987 World Cup. Batting first, England put up 254/6 as Graham Gooch famously “swept” his way to 115. In the chase, India were bowled out for 219.

The host went down to Australia by 16 runs in league clash of the 1996 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. Mark Waugh’s 126 lifted the Aussies to 258 as they batted first. Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant 90 for India, but the Men in Blue were held to 242.

Team India’s most famous ODI World Cup clash in Mumbai is, of course, the 2011 final against Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni (91 off 79) and Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) played memorable knocks as India chased down 275 to lift the one-day World Cup for the second time.

The Men in Blue hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the same venue during the league stage of the ongoing World Cup. Batting first, India amassed 357/8 as Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) starred with the bat. Mohammed Shami then claimed 5/18 as the Lankans were bundled out for 55.