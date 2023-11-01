How will Pakistan’s semi-final chances be boosted if South Africa beat New Zealand today? 

Pakistan still have an outside chance of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup semifinals. The Men in Green kept themselves alive in the competition by registering a big seven-wicket win over Bangladesh last night (October 31) at the Eden Gardens.

Babar Azam's men now need to continue their winning momentum and defeat New Zealand and England in their remaining two matches. If they win those two fixtures, the Men in Green will finish with 10 points in the 2023 World Cup standings.

They will then have to hope that some other results go their way for them to finish in the top 4. One of the matches which matters the most to Pakistan is the ongoing battle between New Zealand and South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune today (November 1).

If New Zealand end up beating South Africa, the Babar Azam-led outfit's chances of finishing in the top 4 will increase. The Men in Green need either South Africa, New Zealand or Australia to lose all their matches.

In case the Blackcaps win today, they will reach 10 points, and even the Proteas will stay on 10. Assuming that New Zealand and South Africa lose their remaining two matches, they will then be tied with the Men in Green at 10 points. The team with the best net run rate will then qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan will benefit even if South Africa beat New Zealand today

Babar Azam's men would be closely watching today's match because it will have a direct impact on their semifinal qualification chances. Even if South Africa beat New Zealand, Pakistan's chances will improve slightly because it will keep the Blackcaps at eight points.

The Blackcaps will play one of their remaining two fixtures against Babar Azam's men, and if the Men in Green win that, the maximum points New Zealand could reach, will be 10. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in Pune.