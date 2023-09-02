How will the points table look if IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match gets washed out?

The excitement and nerves of the ongoing India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 encounter have not died down by any means. Unfortunately, it will be the weather that might go on to have the final say at the Pallekele International Stadium.

The clash between India and Pakistan marked the second clash in Group A of the 2023 Asia Cup. After opting to bat first, the Men in Blue were bowled out for 266, with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scoring fifties.

The rain prompted two brief interruptions, but a heavy shower during the mid-innings break led to an extended break.

For the match to have a result - with one winner and one loser, India and Pakistan will have to play out at least 20 overs. In case the rain spell interrupts significantly in the second innings, after the team batting first have played out their overs, such as in this case, then a revised target with reduced overs will be applied.

If no play is possible after the chasing side have played 20 overs, then DLS will be applied to yield a result.

In the event that the 2023 Asia Cup match is completely washed out, both teams will be awarded one point each.

Such a result will extend Pakistan's point tally to three points after two group matches, which proves to be enough for a passage onto the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup. The result will also solidify the Men in Green's place at the top, while India will occupy second place with their one point and Nepal remain at the bottom with zero points and a net run-rate of -4.790.

As a result, the final Asia Cup 2023 Group A encounter between India and Nepal on September 4 at the same venue will prove to be a virtual knockout match, with the winner joining Pakistan in the Super 4 stage as the final participant from the group. The format dictates that the top two teams from each group of three sides progress into the Super 4 stage.

"It will be easier to score runs once the ball gets old in the run chase" - Shaheen Afridi on Pakistan's approach with the bat in the second innings

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in the first innings. He claimed the key wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the new ball and also dismissed Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja towards the back end of the innings.

Shaheen finished with brilliant figures of 4/35 off his 10 overs, which included a couple of maidens.

Shaheen Afridi spoke about the contest during the mid-innings break, saying:

"That was our plan with the new ball. I think both (Virat and Rohit) were crucial wickets, every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked Rohit's wicket better. The plans by our fast bowlers worked. Naseem is bowling at 150 kph, really happy with that, he's really fast. The new ball might swing and seam, nothing much after that. It will be easier to score runs once the ball gets old."

Covers are still on at the Pallekele International Stadium with heavy rain going on. The players and fans will have to wait for the ground to dry off after the showers come to a halt.

Will rain have the final say in the crucial 2023 Asia Cup encounter? Let us know what you think.