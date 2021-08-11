"Huge sigh of relief" - Fans react to reports suggesting Ravi Shastri will resign after T20 WC

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has reportedly informed the BCCI that he will not continue in the post once his current contract ends after the T20 World Cup in October this year. The rest of the coaching staff's contracts also expire at the same time and the BCCI is reportedly planning to overhaul the entire coaching setup after the conclusion of the World Cup in the UAE.

Indian cricket fans took notice of this development and voiced their opinions on Twitter. Many were delighted with the possibility of Ravi Shastri's exit as it could clear the path for Rahul Dravid to become India's full-time coach.

Virat Kohli's reaction after hearing 'Ravi Shastri will resign as head coach after #T20WorldCup '#RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/SToMeEeZRa — Bhushan Chalke (@bhushanchalke94) August 11, 2021

Ravi Shastri Planning to Resign as Coach of Team India.



Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid Fans- pic.twitter.com/6CXeoc0zwr — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) August 11, 2021

If #RaviShastri steps down as head coach after T20 world Cup.



Rahul Dravid will be the strong contender.



Meanwhile #TeamIndia players who don't like Discipline & strictness - pic.twitter.com/GJuAc9Cdkh — SPLITNASTY (@splitnasty) August 11, 2021

Rahul Dravid should not coach the team captained by Virat Kohli.

Dravid is a very mature & balanced person, Virat is an aggressive & immature captain showing unnecessary emotions on the field.#BCCI #RahulDravid #ViratKohli #RaviShastri #INDvENG #IndvsEng #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/my8YsVQq8f — BALIDAN4INDIA (@kph0061) August 11, 2021

#RaviShastri, If #RaviShastri steps down as head coach after T20 world Cup.



Rahul Dravid will be the strong contender.



Meanwhile #TeamIndia players who don't like Discipline & strictness - pic.twitter.com/YccBCQFD05 — Happyvillagers (@Happyvillagers1) August 11, 2021

If the news of Ravi Shastri leaving as coach after T20 World Cup is true, then there are good news:

1:India will again get one of the best Commentator

2:We might get Rahul Dravid The Wall as Permanent coach of Indian Cricket Team

3:Arrogance & Monopoly of Captain Kohli will end — Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@IAmGMishra) August 11, 2021

Ravi Shastri parting ways with Indian Cricket Team after T20 World Cup,



Every Indian Cricket Fan: pic.twitter.com/gAV0dyqgFL — Satyam Singh (@satyam_2044) August 11, 2021

Looking at that ICC World Cup record, may be Ravi Shastri should leave before #T20WorldCup not after ;) https://t.co/fxLUIblWAg pic.twitter.com/lO460l1z7C — Funny Zeitgeist (@funnyzeitgist) August 11, 2021

Virat Kohli - Ravi Shastri Era is biggest under achieving Era in Indian cricket history



While stats will look decent, it won't tell you how we choked and under achieved, especially in big games



Both gone, India will get a new better chapter #bcci #ENGvIND #T20WorldCup — The Cursed Knight™ (@thecursedknight) August 11, 2021

Ravi Shastri to step down as Team India's Head Coach after the T20 WC 2021. pic.twitter.com/kY7st6Qek5 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) August 11, 2021

Good News- Ravi Shastri not likely to continue as head coach after the @T20WorldCup as his contract will get over! Huge sigh of relief 😮‍💨! — Vasu Agarwal (@VasuAga46897694) August 11, 2021

There are a lot of challenges with doing a full-time coaching role, so I really don't know: Rahul Dravid on taking over from Ravi Shastri

The majority of Indian fans want Rahul Dravid to take over as the head coach of the Indian team after Ravi Shastri's tenure comes to an end.

Rahul Dravid recently served as the head coach of a young Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan that toured Sri Lanka for the T20I and ODI series. Team India managed to win the ODI series 2-1 but lost the following T20I series by a 1-2 margin.

After the series concluded, Rahul Dravid was asked if he was ready to take over as India's head coach in the near future. The Indian batting legend did not give a definite answer and said the role comes with many challenges.

Dravid said:

"I have enjoyed this experience. I have not really thought of anything far ahead. To be honest with you, I am happy doing what I am doing.

"For me, I have not given it any other thought except this tour and getting through this tour and enjoying the experience. I love working with these guys, it's pretty great. And no, I haven't given it any thought really. You know, there are a lot of challenges doing a full-time role so I really don't know."

