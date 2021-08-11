"Huge sigh of relief" - Fans react to reports suggesting Ravi Shastri will resign after T20 WC

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has reportedly informed the BCCI that he will not continue in the post once his current contract ends after the T20 World Cup in October this year. The rest of the coaching staff's contracts also expire at the same time and the BCCI is reportedly planning to overhaul the entire coaching setup after the conclusion of the World Cup in the UAE.
Indian cricket fans took notice of this development and voiced their opinions on Twitter. Many were delighted with the possibility of Ravi Shastri's exit as it could clear the path for Rahul Dravid to become India's full-time coach.
There are a lot of challenges with doing a full-time coaching role, so I really don't know: Rahul Dravid on taking over from Ravi Shastri
The majority of Indian fans want Rahul Dravid to take over as the head coach of the Indian team after Ravi Shastri's tenure comes to an end.
Rahul Dravid recently served as the head coach of a young Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan that toured Sri Lanka for the T20I and ODI series. Team India managed to win the ODI series 2-1 but lost the following T20I series by a 1-2 margin.
After the series concluded, Rahul Dravid was asked if he was ready to take over as India's head coach in the near future. The Indian batting legend did not give a definite answer and said the role comes with many challenges.
Dravid said:
"I have enjoyed this experience. I have not really thought of anything far ahead. To be honest with you, I am happy doing what I am doing.
"For me, I have not given it any other thought except this tour and getting through this tour and enjoying the experience. I love working with these guys, it's pretty great. And no, I haven't given it any thought really. You know, there are a lot of challenges doing a full-time role so I really don't know."