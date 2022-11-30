Hugh Edmeades set to return as auctioneer for IPL 2023 mini-auction 

Renowned auctioneer Hugh Edmeades will reprise his role as the conductor at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. The Englishman has concducted several of the tournament's events in recent years, including the previous auction earlier in 2022.

Edmeades, known for his charming style at the head of the auction site, suffered a fall during the IPL 2022 mega-auction due to “postural hypotension', which is a drastic drop in blood pressure. Veteran broadcaster Charu Sharma was asked to carry out the remainder of the proceedings, with Edmeades not deemed fit enough to continue.

The 62-year-old, however, returned to a raucous ovation from the personnel present at the auction after returning to conduct the final leg of the mega auction. Despite his health scare, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to rope in Edmeades again to oversee the upcoming mini-auction.

Edmeades told Sportstar on Wednesday, November 30:

“I am thrilled to have been asked by the BCCI to conduct the 2023 IPL auction and am excited about visiting Kochi for the first time.”

He has conducted over 2500 auctions over the course of his distinguished career. He was part of the world's leading art and luxury business firm Christie's till 2016.

IPL 2023 mini-auction set to take place in Kochi on December 23

All 10 franchises have submitted their list of retained and released players after BCCI set a deadline of November 15 for the same. The teams now have a fair idea of the gaps they need to fill in and are currently planning according to the purse amount they have left after the process.

While some franchises have asked for the date of the mini-auction to be shifted, it is highly likely that the organizers will proceed with the event on December 23.

Several cities ranging from Bengaluru to Istanbul were considered for the mini-auction, but ultimately Kochi was locked in and finalized as the site for the franchises to converge and revamp their squads.

Is the veteran Englishman the best auctioneer that the indian Premier League (IPL) has seen? Let us know what you think.

