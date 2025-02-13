"Hum bhi pele gaye the tum bhi pele jaoge.."- Top funny memes after Sri Lanka's win vs Australia in 1st ODI 2025

Sri Lanka beat Australia by 49 runs in the first ODI on Wednesday (February 12) at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. As a result, they went 1-0 up in the two-match series. Australia earlier won the Test series by a 2-0 margin on their ongoing tour.

After opting to bat first in the game, Sri Lanka managed to put up a respectable score of 214 runs in 46 overs before getting all out. Captain Charith Asalanka led his side from the front with a valiant knock of 127 (126), which helped the hosts recover from 55/5 and secure a decent first innings total.

In response, Australia got bundled out for 165 in 33.5 overs and lost the match convincingly. Alex Carey (41) and Aaron Hardie (32) tried to rescue their side in the lower-middle order, but the target proved too much. Maheesh Theekshana starred for Sri Lanka in the bowling department, picking up four wickets.

Fans enjoyed the low-scoring contest between Australia and Sri Lanka on Wednesday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Hum bhi pele gaye the tum bhi pele jaoge.."

Here are some other memes:

Expand Tweet

"I just wanted to take the innings deeper"- Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka after his match-winning century vs Australia in 1st ODI 2025

At the post-match presentation, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka received the Player of the Match award for his magnificent knock in the first innings of the contest. Reflecting on his batting performance and the win, Asalanka said:

"I think so far this is the number one innings for me. I just wanted to take the innings deeper and deeper and I just wanted to see how things go on in this pitch once the ball gets older. Wellalage came and smacked some boundaries and that set platform for me. I got a bit relieved with that innings."

He added:

"Honestly it was tricky pitch. We could have done a little better. It was a seaming track and we could have done better batting on that track. I batted more than 35-40 overs and I saw that it was a bit hard when the new ball comes. I just said to guys, 'Come and get take wickets with the new ball' and they did that."

The two teams will square off in the second and final ODI of the series on Friday (February 14) at the same venue.

