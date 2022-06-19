"Hum hai to tum hai!" - Irfan Pathan's father gives his son a savage reply on the occasion of Father's Day

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has always been quite vocal about the sacrifices that his father has had to make to ensure that both he and Yusuf Pathan become successful cricketers. It's thus quite natural that he would have a strong bond with his father.

On the occasion of Father's Day on June 19, Irfan took to Twitter to post a light-hearted conversation that he had with his father. Here's what he tweeted:

"Hum hai tum ho happy Father’s Day to my fav person in the whole world. #khansaab #FathersDay"

In the video, Irfan Pathan is seen asking his father whom he loves the most. In reply, his father took the names of his three grandsons. Irfan then specifically asked about Yusuf, their sister and himself. The former cricketer's father cheekily replied that he indeed loves them all, but not before his own wife.

Irfan Pathan then jokingly asked him how a father can speak like this. To this, the senior Pathan had a pretty savage reply:

"Hum hai to tum hai, hum nahi to tum nahi. (You're there in this world only because of us)."

Hearing this answer, Irfan burst out laughing and agreed with what his father had to say.

Irfan Pathan congratulated Avesh Khan, Dinesh Karthik for their performances in 4th T20I

Meanwhile, India thumped South Africa by 82 runs in the fourth T20I at Rajkot on June 17 to level the series. Veteran finisher Dinesh Karthik and fast bowler Avesh Khan were the stars of the show.

Irfan was among many who took to Twitter to congratulate the duo for their performances.

The 37-year-old hailed Karthik, who is of his age, for making an incredible comeback to the Indian team. Here's what he tweeted:

"Dinesh Karthick is making a story of his own. Brilliant batting!"

Irfan also felt that scoring 170 on the Rajkot pitch was always going to be a tough ask and Avesh Khan's four-wicket haul made it even more difficult. On this, he tweeted:

"169 was too bigger score on this pitch from India. Come back and a half from Avesh khan. Kept hitting the hard length which had the most to offer! #INDvSA"

India will take on the Proteas in the series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19.

