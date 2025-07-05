"Humare pass Pantball bhi hai" - Former India opener cheekily reacts to Rishabh Pant's knock on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu cheekily reacted to Rishabh Pant's impressive knock on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test between England and India.

In India's second innings, Rishabh Pant played another crucial knock and scored an entertaining half-century. The left-hander struck 65 runs off just 58 balls with eight fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 112.07.

While England's batters are known for scoring quick runs in Test cricket and the 'Bazball' approach, Navjot Singh Sidhu, while on air, stated that India also have Jazball and Pantball, referring to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, respectively.

"Tumhare paas Bazball hai na, humare paas Jazball bhi hai aur Pantball bhi hai (You have Bazball right, we have Jazball and Pantball as well)," he said. (via Star Sports).

Pant was also involved in a stellar partnership with captain Shubman Gill as the duo added 110 runs for the fourth wicket before Pant was eventually dismissed.

Rishabh Pant has been in magnificent form in the Test series

Just two matches into the series and Rishabh Pant has already displayed his class with the bat in the ongoing Tests against England. There were questions around his form as he was returning from injury and also had a poor IPL 2025 season except for the last game he played where he scored a hundred.

However, Pant has been in magnificent form and is batting at his best, which is a positive sign for India with three more Tests to go in the series. The left-hander has already made 342 runs from four innings at an average of 85.50 with two hundreds and a half-century.

In the first Test in Leeds, Pant impressed despite India losing the game in the end. He scored hundreds in both innings of the game. In the first innings, he made 134 runs off 178 balls with 12 fours and six maximums in his knock. He followed it up with another brilliant ton in the second innings, where he scored 118 runs off 140 balls with 15 fours and three sixes.

Pant being in the form that he is gives India massive strength with the batting, particularly to counter the English attack in away conditions.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

