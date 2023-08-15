“Humble is the perfect word to describe Prithvi Shaw” – Northamptonshire coach John Sadler 

Northamptonshire coach John Sadler has praised Indian batter Prithvi Shaw following his twin centuries in the ongoing One Day Cup. The veteran called the right-handed batter a gifted player while traits inculcating skill, hunger, humility, and grace.

The statement came after Shaw smashed 244 runs off just 153 balls against Somerset and became the first Indian to score a double century in List A cricket in England.

The 23-year-old then smacked an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls against Durham. With 429 runs in four games at an average of 143, Shaw is currently the leading run-scorer of the 50-over tournament.

Sadler told Northamptonshire’s Youtube channel:

“Humble is the perfect word to describe Prithvi Shaw. He’s gracious and respectful. He’s loved being a part of the team. We’re loving having him here as well. His skill speaks for itself, he’s a superstar."

He added:

"He’s as good as I’ve seen in 25 years of playing this game. He’s up there with the best in terms of ball striking. He genuinely wants to win games of cricket and has been a star in the dressing room.”

Prithvi Shaw on a comeback trail

Prithvi Shaw’s exploits with the bat come after he was sidelined from the upcoming three-match T20I series and the 19th Asian Games later this year.

That came following a lean patch with the bat by Shaw for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. Shaw managed just 106 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 124.71, including a solitary half-century. He followed it up with a lone fifty in the Duleep Trophy, but West Zone lost to South Zone by 75 runs in the summit clash.

Shaw has represented Team India in five Tests, six ODIs and a solitary T20I so far, but his last game came way back in 2021 against Sri Lanka (T20I).

With the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the mix, Shaw will have to continue to grind in domestic and county cricket in the hope of making his Team India comeback.