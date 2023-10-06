"Humein abhi de do World Cup trophy, Humara koi muqbala nahin"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's victory against Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

Pakistan got off to a winning start in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. They beat the Netherlands by 81 runs on Friday (October 6) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

It was a closely contested game as the Netherlands gave a run for money to a strong Pakistan side. Dutch captain Scott Edwards won the coin toss and invited the opponent to bat first in the match.

Pakistan managed to score 286 in 49 overs before getting all out. Saud Shakeel (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (68) starred in the batting department for Men in Green. Bas de Leede scalped four wickets for the Dutch team.

In response, the Netherlands got off to a decent start with 120/2 on the scoreboard in 23.4 overs and looked to be in the hunt. Haris Rauf and co-picked up a couple of wickets after that to derail the chase and put Pakistan in control of the proceedings.

After a wonderful bowling spell, Bas de Leede also starred in the batting department for his side. He fought valiantly with his knock of 67 (68) and kept Netherland's hopes alive. Mohammad Nawaz cleaned him up in the 34th over and pulled the curtains on his magnificent innings. The Netherlands then got bundled out for 205 in 41 overs and lost the match by 81 runs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the interesting match between Pakistan and Netherlands on Friday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

"It's a bit disappointing as our guys bowled and fielded really well"- Netherlands captain Scott Edwards after loss against Pakistan

After the conclusion of the match on Friday, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards reflected on the loss, saying:

"It's a bit disappointing (the defeat) as our guys bowled and fielded really well. To Pakistan's credit, they made a few runs at the end there. At 2 for 120, we felt like we were in the game. Nice to have so many options, so many of our batters bowl quality spin, and we have plenty of pace options."

Edwards continued:

"He's (Bas de Leede) is a quality cricketer, isn't he? He bowled exceptionally today, his innings was awesome too, needed someone to go with him. I haven't spoken with van Beek about whether he's okay yet, he was keen to get out there. We'll assess and see what's up."

"It is probably one that got away, I thought we were in a position to get away, but they took crucial wickets in the middle.

Bangladesh will square off against Afghanistan in the third match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 7) in Dharamsala. The match commences at 10:30 AM (IST) / 5:00 AM (GMT).