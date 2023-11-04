“Humko maro, humko zinda mat chhodo” - Fans react cheekily as New Zealand posts 401/6 against Pakistan in 2023 World Cup

Pakistan once again failed to deliver with the ball in the 2023 World Cup, this time against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 4.
Asked to bat first, the BlackCaps posted 401/6 in their allotted quota of 50 overs. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra and captain Kane Williamson starred with the bat. Ravindra smashed 108 runs off 94 balls, including one six and 15 boundaries.
Meanwhile, Williamson slammed 95 off 79 deliveries, comprising two sixes and 10 fours. Together, the duo shared a 180-run partnership for the second wicket.
Mohammad Wasim Jr emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/60. The experienced bowlers, however, failed to deliver. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf finished with below-par figures of 0/90 and 1/85, respectively.
Hasan Ali also leaked 82 runs for one wicket, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman ended up with 1/55 (8) and 0/21 (2), respectively.
Pakistan must beat New Zealand to stay alive in 2023 World Cup semifinal race
Pakistan are playing a must-win game against New Zealand in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. They are currently placed sixth in the points table with three wins in seven games but will be knocked out if they lose against the Kiwis.
New Zealand, who have lost their last three matches, can strengthen their semifinal chances by defeating the Men in Green. They currently have eight points from seven games.
Pakistan in 2023 World Cup:
October 6: Beat Netherlands by 81 runs
October 10: Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
October 14: Lost to India by seven wickets
October 20: Lost to Australia by 62 runs
October 23: Lost to Afghanistan by eight wickets
October 27: Lost to South Africa by one wicket
October 31: Beat Bangladesh by seven wickets
November 4: vs New Zealand (ongoing)
November 11: vs England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 2 pm IST
