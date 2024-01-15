Hyderabad Cricket Association to allow free entry for the families of Indian army on Republic Day during 1st Test between India and England

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is going to allow free entry for family members of the Indian army in Telangana on Republic Day during the first Test between India and England. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host the series opener between the two nations from January 25.

Fans can avail of tickets for the match from January 18 through the Paytm Insider app and on www.insider.com - the official website.

As mentioned before, HCA President Arshanapally Jaganmohan Rao announced that army personnel and their family members would be given free entry into the stadium on Day 2 of the Test match (January 26). As quoted by the Times of India, Jaganmohan Rao said:

"Armed forces personnel posted in Telangana and their families can avail of this offer. They need to email a letter attestested by their HoD to the HCA CEO before January 18.

He also revealed that school students will be given 5000 free passes per day. Rao added:

"Also, 5,000 complimentary tickets will be given to school students per day. They will also get free food and drinking water. As of now, more than 3000 schools have expressed their interest to make use of the opportunity. But students must be in their school uniforms and have their identity cards."

This will be the first Test in Hyderabad after six years. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium last hosted a Test match in 2018 against West Indies, which India won comfortably by 10 wickets.

"A lot of Indian fans are waiting to see Bazball"- Nasser Hussain on India vs England Test series

Former England captain Nasser Hussain recently previewed the upcoming Test series between India and England. He opined that Indian fans have been waiting in anticipation whether England's Bazball style of play will be successful in spin-friendly conditions.

"India are waiting. There has been a lot of talk about Indian cricket, and there has been a lot of talk about Bazball, and the two of them are just about to meet. A lot of Indian fans are waiting to see Bazball and put it to bed," Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket.

Hussain continued:

"If the Indian management asked for good pitches that spin, then I think their spinners and batters will out-spin and out-bat ours. If they ask for pitches that are a bit of lottery, and it turns huge, then I think it brings England's spinners into it as well."

The two teams will engage in five Tests during the series.

