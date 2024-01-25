Hyderabad weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs England 1st Test?

The first Test of the five-match series between India and England will get underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

There is a lot of buzz among fans about the series as England's newly adopted 'Bazball' approach will cross swords with India's impressive track record on home soil. The hosts have been a dominant force at home, with their last series defeat dating back to 2012-13.

India, however, will be without Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the first Test citing personal reasons. His absence leaves the middle order with very little experience. Thus, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will have to assume more responsibilities in the middle order.

England will also miss the service of their dynamic batter Harry Brook, who has flown back home from Abu Dhabi due to personal reasons. A lot would depend on how former skipper Joe Root, their best batter against spin, fares with the bat.

While the plot is set for a cracking contest, fans are concerned about how the weather will pan out over the next five days. According to Accuweather, although there is a very minimal chance of rain on the first, second, third, and fifth days, it is unlikely to cause any delays.

The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius on all five days, while the humidity is likely to be in the 70s.

"When are they going to get their opportunity?" - Rohit Sharma on India picking Rajat Patidar

India named a young dynamic batter Rajat Patidar as Virat Kohli's replacement for the first two Tests. Skipper Rohit Sharma said that they thought about adding a senior player, but went with a younger uncapped Patidar instead to give him time to get used to international cricket.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the first Test, Rohit said:

"We did actually think about it [picking a senior player] but all these younger players, when are they going to get their opportunity?"

"You need to bring certain players into your set-up and give them favorable conditions," he added. "You don’t want to expose them on foreign tours where they have not played before. That’s the thought behind all of that."

Does Rajat Patidar deserve to be in India's playing XI for the first Test against England? Let us know in the comments.

