"Hypocrisy at its peak"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India drop Rajat Patidar for 5th Test vs England citing a fitness concern

Team India batter Rajat Patidar missed out on featuring in the playing for fifth Test against England in Dharamshala. It was revealed after the toss on Thursday (March 7) that Patidar was not available for selection due to a sore ankle after being hit during the practice the previous day.

BCCI's official update about Rajat Patidar's injury status on X read:

"Rajat Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India's practice session on 6th March, 2024. He pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was not available for selection for the 5th Test."

It was an interesting development as Patidar's place in the side was under the scanner going into this match, having endured a lean run of form in the last three Tests after making his debut in Vizag last month.

Fans took note of the development and expressed their reactions to the matter by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal got the chance to debut as he took Patidar's place in the middle-order for the fifth Test.

"Rajat Patidar not having the series of a lifetime"- AB de Villiers on Rajat Patidar's poor form in IND vs ENG Test series

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently analyzed Patidar's performances in the Test series against England in a video on his YouTube channel and said:

"Rajat Patidar not having the series of a lifetime or the one to remember. But the good thing about this Indian team and the culture is that you will survive in that side because of the great cricket they are playing and the results coming their way."

He continued:

"If his attitude is catchy and if he is a likable character in the dressing room, Rohit and the selection panel will have the ability to say, 'Hold on, we do believe this guy has a future and we see him as a part of the team moving forward. Even though he hasn't been scoring runs, let's give him a longer run"

Do you agree with AB de Villiers' views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App