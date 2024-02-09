"I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba" - Ravindra Jadeja's father makes shocking revelations 

Ravindra Jadeja's father Anirudhsinh Jadeja has claimed that his relationship with his son has changed drastically since the Team India all-rounder's marriage to Rivaba.

Anirudhsing blamed Rivaba for creating a rift in the family. Speaking about how he doesn't even get to see his son despite them residing in the same city, he told Divya Bhaskar:

"Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra nand his wife, Rivaba. We don't call them, and they don't call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don't get to see him. I don't know what magic his wife has done on him."

Anirudhsinh stated that he regrets making Ravindra a cricketer. Suggesting that their family would be in a much better place had he not gotten his son married to Rivaba, he added:

"He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn't gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case."

Accusing Rivaba of taking away all of Ravindra Jadeja's wealth and property, Anirudhsinh elaborated:

"Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate."

The star cricketer's father also suggested that Ravindra Jadeja's in-laws were just after his money. Claiming that he hasn't even seen the face of his granddaughter in several years, Anirudhsinh said:

"I don't want to hide anything. We haven't even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years. Ravindra's in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything. They are making merry now because they have got a bank."

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba got engaged on February 5, 2016, at a restaurant owned by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder himself. They tied the knot in the same year, on April 17.

Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naynaba and wife Rivaba were rivals in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Rivaba Jadeja contested the Gujarat Assembly Elections for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 for the Jamnagar (north) seat. The Indian cricketer's sister Naynaba, on the other hand, was associated with the Congress party.

Naynaba had made scathing remarks on her sister-in-law, slamming her for taking the help of children in her campaign. However, she had claimed that the election wouldn't change her love for her brother.

Rivaba won the election from her constituency. In her first-ever election, she garnered 88,835 votes, which was 57.9 percent of the vote share.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App