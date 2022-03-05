"I actually said to Smudge, 'that's Warne-like'" - Marnus Labuschagne remembers the late cricketer while bowling leg-spin in Rawalpindi

Australia's middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne said the legendary Shane Warne was on his mind when he rolled his arm for leg-spin on day two of the first Test against Pakistan. The 26-year old said that a few Warne-like turners in Rawalpindi excited him.

The former Australian great's untimely death on Friday shocked the cricketing fraternity. Fox Cricket issued a statement saying Warne lay unconscious in his villa in Thailand. His friends reportedly performed CPR on the 52-year old; but couldn't revive him.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau A special tribute for the one and only Shane Warne. A special tribute for the one and only Shane Warne. https://t.co/0b0LJ3ilgM

Labuschagne, bowling part-time leg-spin, told Steve Smith that one of his deliveries turned like Warne's. The number one Test batter said, as quoted by Perth Now.

"I felt a little bit special, being able to bowl leggies out there. I actually said to Smudge, 'that's Warne-like' when one spun real big. Obviously, there was nowhere near as much turn compared to Warne. But I turned a few, which gave me a little bit excitement."

Labuschagne was one of the wicket-takers as Pakistan piled up 476-4 before declaring on day two of the opening Test. He dismissed veteran Azhar Ali, (185), whose reverse sweep led to his dismissal. Labuchagne ended with figures of 12-0-53-1.

"I don't think it's going to really sink in yet until a couple of days at least" - Marnus Labuschagne

Shane Warne. (Image Credits: Getty)

The prolific run-getter admitted that Warne's death has shaken fans and cricketers worldwide, saying it would take time to sink in. He added:

"It's certainly a touching one for everyone. Not just in the team but around the country, everywhere. Everyone deals with it in different ways. Some people like to be alone to think about those sort of things. Some people like to talk about it and be able to hash it out and talking about his great memories. I don't think it's going to really sink in yet until a couple of days at least."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



#PAKvAUS One-minute silence observed in Pindi Stadium for Peshawar victims and Shane Warne. One-minute silence observed in Pindi Stadium for Peshawar victims and Shane Warne. #PAKvAUS https://t.co/5vIspAVmyr

Pakistan and Australian players observed a minute of silence before play on day two. India and Sri Lanka also did the same in the ongoing Test in Mohali.

Edited by Bhargav