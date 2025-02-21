"I actually think Pakistan has an advantage" - India legend's massive statement ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reckons that Pakistan have an advantage over the Men in Blue heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy clash because of their familiarity with conditions in Dubai. He also admitted that while India have more match-winners, when it comes to Indo-Pak contests, it's more about seizing the big moments and adapting to situations.

Team India began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai. On the other hand, Pakistan went down to New Zealand by 60 runs in the tournament opener in Karachi. The arch-rivals will clash in the marquee match of the ICC event in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

Sharing his thoughts on JioHotstar's 'Greatest Rivalry Returns', ahead of the mega clash, Yuvraj explained while he feels Pakistan might have a slight edge in the contest. The former India all-rounder commented (as quoted by ANI):

"I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well.

"You talk about match-winners--yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away. The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it's about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country," the 43-year-old added.

India bowled first in their 2025 Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh and restricted the opposition to 228. Mohammed Shami starred with 5-53, while Harshit Rana claimed three wickets and Axar Patel two. In the chase, Shubman Gill returned unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Pakistan bowled first in the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi and conceded 320-5. In the chase, they were bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs. Khushdil Shah top-scored with 69 off 49, while Babar Azam contributed 64, but ate up 90 deliveries.

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy record

India and Pakistan have met five times in the Champions Trophy, with the latter having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The Men in Blue went down to their arch-rivals by three wickets in 2004 and by 54 runs in 2009.

India also lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final to Pakistan at The Oval by 180 runs. Bowling first, the Men in Blue conceded 338-4 as Fakhar Zaman scored 114. Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali then claimed three scalps as India were bowled out for 158 in 30.3 overs.

