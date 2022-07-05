"I am not afraid of failing" - Jonny Bairstow after twin centuries against India at Edgbaston

Jonny Bairstow starred with the bat in both innings as England thumped India by seven wickets in the Edgbaston Test on Tuesday, July 2. He helped his side level the five-match series 2-2.

Chasing 378 runs in the fourth innings, Bairstow and Joe Root added a record-breaking 269 runs against a world-class bowling attack. Bairstow, in particular, was a spectacle to watch, dispatching bowlers all over the park.

The Yorkshire batter has been in spectacular form in the last two series. He has scored four centuries in three matches, including two in the recently concluded Test against India.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter Jonny Bairstow is named the Player of the Match for his twin centuries Jonny Bairstow is named the Player of the Match for his twin centuries 🔥💯#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/IL7rkxMIAg

Throwing light on what he did to regain his form at the post-match presentation ceremony, Bairstow said:

"It is great fun at the moment. The last month has been fantastic for the lads and the smiles on their faces when everyone does well is a massive part of it. I am stripping it back to the basics. The last few years have been tough on me but the last few months have been fantastic. Fair play to everyone who went through that."

He added:

"I just have an enjoyment factor now. I am not afraid of failing and just want to put pressure on the opposition. We are going to lose games with the approach we have, but it is a positive fun brand of cricket to play."

Bairstow pulled England out of danger in the first innings, scoring a 140-ball 106. He backed it up with an unbeaten 114 off 145 balls, which included 15 boundaries and one six.

The right-handed batter has been in breathtaking form ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over charge of the England test team. He has slammed 614 runs in the last eight innings, including four centuries.

"Spent a lot of time together" - Jonny Bairstow on playing alongside Root

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



They have comfortably chased down 378 thanks to centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to beat India by seven wickets and draw the series 2-2



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter ENGLAND HAVE DONE IT!They have comfortably chased down 378 thanks to centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to beat India by seven wickets and draw the series 2-2 ENGLAND HAVE DONE IT! 💥They have comfortably chased down 378 thanks to centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to beat India by seven wickets and draw the series 2-2 🔥#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/bbKCf53izH

Bairstow also opened up on his relationship with former England captain Root. Hailing from Yorkshire, both have come up the ranks together to represent England across formats.

He stated:

"Root and me are just two lads from Yorkshire. We have grown up playing together and spent a lot of time together from the Yorkshire academy days to the Test team now. Special to play with him."

Jonny Bairstow will next be seen in action during the three-match ODI series against India. It gets underway on July 12 at the Kennington Oval.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far