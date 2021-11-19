'I Ain’t Leaving''- Chris Gayle posts a cryptic tweet 

West Indies opener Chris Gayle seems to be having the time of his life in Dubai.

The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' is in no mood to leave the Emirates nation and he has made that abundantly clear courtesy of a bunch of videos on his Instagram stories.

Gayle has posted a bunch of videos of models from different countries and other tourists on Instagram, where all of them seem to be conveying the same message of not leaving Dubai.

To drive the point further, the two-time T20 World Cup winner took to his Twitter account and wrote:

‘’I Ain’t Leaving…’’

Gayle’s tweet has once again led to speculation regarding his retirement from international cricket. The 41-year-old has constantly changed his stance on his retirement.

Back in 2019, he’d announced he would call it a day after the 50-over World Cup in England. However, the opening batter went on to play the home series against India immediately after the tournament, fuelling speculation about his international future.

Will Chris Gayle get a farewell game in front of his home fans?

Gayle recently featured in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where his underwhelming performances mirrored West Indies' campaign.

He received a "guard of honor" from his teammates as well as the Australians following the two-time world champions’ last league stage fixture.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



#AUSvWI #T20WorldCup



cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… A guard of honour from Australia for Gayle and Bravo 👏 A guard of honour from Australia for Gayle and Bravo 👏#AUSvWI #T20WorldCup cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… https://t.co/mEX2RWu5uH

However, the enigmatic cricketer once again fuelled speculation when he told the ICC in an official interview about his desire to retire from the game in front of home fans. He also expressed his wish to play in yet another World Cup but admitted it’s a bridge too far.

‘’I'd love to play one more World Cup. But I don't think they will allow me. It's been a phenomenal career. I didn't announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much.' Let's see. If not, I'll announce it, long time and then I'll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone but I can't say that as yet," said Gayle.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen whether or not one of the game's biggest entertainers gets a fitting farewell in front of his home fans.

Edited by Prem Deshpande