"I would also call him the 'Boss of Batting'" - Kamran Akmal after Virat Kohli's 46th hundred in one-day cricket

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal hailed Virat Kohli's hundred against Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The star batter's unbeaten knock prompted Akmal to call him the 'boss of batting' and expects him to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record soon.

Kohli was at his absolute best on Sunday against Sri Lanka as he smashed an unbeaten 166 to help India post a daunting 390 after Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. It was the 33-year-old's third hundred in the last four ODIs and his 46th in the format as he went within touching distance of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 49.

Akmal focused on Kohli's strike rate of 150.91, showing that he is still fit for T20 cricket, but understands that his current focus is on ODIs, keeping in mind the World Cup.

"The way Kohli scored a hundred was unbelievable to watch. Everyone calls him a king, but I would also call him the 'Boss of Batting'. The way he made 166 at a strike rate of 150 also shows what a magnificent T20 batter he is. He hasn't talked about giving up T20 cricket, his focus is currently on the World Cup and be ready for that. They have six more games to go against Australia and New Zealand and he may break Sachin Tendulkar's record."

The 41-year-old also noted how the former Indian captain forgets about the previous game and looks ahead to the next one. He observed how the right-hander dominates bowlers methodically and serves as a coaching textbook for youngsters.

"The way Kohli batted, he should have nearly 20 centuries in the next 5-6 years because he is that kind of player and has time on his side. He forgets about what happened in the previous game and focuses on the next, wanting to improve on his last performance."

"It's a plus point and goes to show how mentally strong he is. He assesses the conditions well and bats accordingly. He also identifies the situation and dominates all kinds of bowlers well. Kohli now has 46 centuries and has scored three tons in the last four games. These are the types of players that the more you watch, the more quickly you learn to bat and one must learn."

After hitting an 80-ball hundred in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, the Delhi-born batter reached three figures in 85 balls in Thiruvananthapuram. He also scored 66 off his last 25 deliveries as the hosts struck 116 off the final ten overs.

"Don't think management can say that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have no place in the T20I team" - Kamran Akmal

Akmal also believes Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in positions where they get to choose whether to play T20Is or not as they deserve to feature in the T20I team. He backed them to step aside should they feel the T20 side is settled enough, adding:

"I don't think management can say that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have no place in the T20I team. They create their own place and manage their workload. Virat Kohli showed yesterday how he rested and came back. They play as professionals, keeping in mind the need to groom players for the future and think about the 2024 T20 World Cup."

"They both will play the 50-over World Cup this year and see where the team is. If they see the T20 side is settled, they themselves won't play as they know what is good for them and the team. So, no one can say they won't play in the T20 side as they command great respect. They deserve it for their achievements."

The pair have not played T20I cricket since the World Cup as the BCCI has hinted at moving on from them to give the youngsters a chance.

