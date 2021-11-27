"I would also put Rishabh Pant before Tim Paine" - Saba Karim on Nathan Lyon's best wicket-keeper comment

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has come out in disagreement with Nathan Lyon's recent comments. The 34-year old off-spinner labeled former Australian captain Tim Paine the best wicket-keeper in the world earlier this week.

Lyon's comments came after Paine stepped down from leadership duties last week in the wake of the controversial sexting incident that took place in 2017.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB Tim Paine speaking after confirming he'd stand down as the Australian Men's Test captain. He will be available for the Ashes. Tim Paine speaking after confirming he'd stand down as the Australian Men's Test captain. He will be available for the Ashes. https://t.co/PdwPIvfHXl

Responding to the Lyon's comments, which created quite a rife amongst fans, Saba Karim said that there are better wicket-keepers than Tim Paine. Speaking to ANI, the former national selector said:

"Coming back to Nathan Lyon's statement, I somehow do not agree with him, there are two or three contenders in world cricket. If you look at Jos Buttler, he has been remarkable. Mohammad Rizwan has also been exceptional for Pakistan. I would put Buttler first, then Rizwan. I would also put Rishabh Pant before Tim Paine before all these three are ahead of Tim Paine."

Incidentally, Nathan Lyon termed Paine as the best glovesman in the world, quashing all speculations about his place in Australia's Test playing XI. Lyon further stated that from a bowler's point of view, Paine would be the best wicket-keeper to have behind the stumps:

"Everyone will say you look at the movement around catching the ball, but I go off the sound of the ball hitting the gloves. If you actually listed to the sound it makes, that's when you can tell someone is a decent keeper. I noticed that with Brad Haddin, but Tim Paine, it's music to my ears. I'm speaking on behalf of every bowler and we want the best keeper and I can't say it any more times, Tim is the best keeper in the world," he added.

Meanwhile, Tim Paine is set to miss the start of the Ashes after opting for an indefinite leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future.

"He [Paine] deserved to be a part of the playing XI looking at his past record" - Saba Karim

Despite stating that Tim Paine is not the best wicket-keeper in the world, Saba Karim asserted that the former captain still deserved to be be playing XI, considering his past records.

"Once Tim Paine stepped down as the captain, he deserved to be a part of the playing XI looking at his past record. But now given that he was taken some time off, Australia selectors need to look beyond Tim Paine. There are two contenders for the slot— Alex Carey and Josh Inglis. I would go with Josh Inglis," Saba Karim added.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The all-important five-match Ashes series kickstarts on December 8 at the Gabba.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee