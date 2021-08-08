"I was always of the belief that if I have something different I can always take advantage"- Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has stated that he always believed he could make a difference with his awkward bowling action. Many spoke about him not lasting long enough in Test cricket for India because of the odd position that he gets his arms in while releasing the ball.

But for Jasprit Bumrah, Test cricket has always been the pinnacle of the game. Although it is the most challenging format, he is of the opinion that Test cricket gives the most satisfaction of all.

Most Wickets by an Indian pacer after 21 Test :

J Bumrah - 92

I pathan - 81

Kapil Dev - 79

M Shami - 71

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jasprit Bumrah explained how he believes in improving his bowling and adding different skills to his repertoire.

"Lot of questions about my action, I was always of the belief that if I have something different I can always take advantage and keep on improving. Test matches take a lot out of your body, and for me it's always Test cricket growing up and as a youngster if someone asks me, I tell them that this is a format if you want to be recognised and gives you a lot of rewards."

Jasprit Bumrah picked up nine wickets in the game

Jasprit Bumrah had a fantastic game with the ball, as he backed up his four wickets in the first innings with an excellent fifer in the second essay.

The conditions got better for batting on Day 4, and thus, the fuller lengths that were effective for Bumrah in the first innings turned out to be easy to negotiate.

This made Jasprit Bumrah adjust his length and pitch it a bit shorter. His ability to adjust to situations on the fly paid rich dividends.

"There was consistent swing throughout, when it was fuller it was easier to play but when it was on a length, it got tough and we figured that out in the second innings," Bumrah asserted.

Bumrah also shed light on his handy contribution with the bat down the order. It was his 28 runs that propelled India's first-innings lead to 95.

"We wanted to contribute as a lower-order, we are putting in a lot of effort, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't."

While it is raining at the moment at Trent Bridge, both India and England will be hoping for the weather to clear out as it promises to be a riveting final day of the first Test.

