"I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball, it was a very good day for me" - Hardik Pandya 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya chipped in with a complete performance during the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The Men in Blue compiled a 90-run victory to complete a 3-0 whitewash and claim the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

With the pace bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami rested for the final game, keeping the Border-Gavaskar series in mind, Hardik Pandya was given the duty to bowl with the new ball. The all-rounder bowled with the new ball in the T20I series against Sri Lanka as well. Umran Malik and Shardul Thakur were the other pacers in the playing XI.

Shedding light on opening the bowling with the new ball, Pandya said during the post-match presentation:

“I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball, it was a very good day for me. But getting satisfaction when I can swing the ball both ways which I have recently started, it is actually helping me with my inswing, I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball as you know."

Highlighting the importance of in-swing, the newfound tool in his arsenal, Hardik Pandya added:

“When I came back, I had to work on my alignment, it has allowed me to get the ball swinging and now I am able to use the seam. Earlier, my action would mean the ball would go down the leg and I couldn’t use the seam. Now I am much straighter and can swing it away too. I am feeling wonderful, it was planned.”

The Baroda-born player has been a vital cog in Team India's white-ball setup since his return. Functioning as a full-fledged all-rounder, he has bowled consistently and in solid spells as well, something which he was unable to do when he was battling recurring injury concerns.

Hardik Pandya scored a fifty and claimed a wicket in Team India's win over New Zealand

Hardik (54 off 38) scored a crucial fifty, which came at a time when Team India were struggling, losing a few quick wickets. He led the hosts' charge once the remainder of the middle order were back in the pavilion.

His knock was crucial in Team India's push in the final overs, which helped the side post 385-9 on the board.

With the ball, he picked up the wicket of Finn Allen in the first over of the Kiwi innings. The opening batter was castled after inside edging one onto the stumps. He finished with figures of 1-37 off six overs in a high-scoring encounter.

