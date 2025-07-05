“I was always stuck at 4” - Mohammed Siraj’s massive statement after incredible spell in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India's new-ball bowler Mohammed Siraj has described the feeling of taking a six-for against England as unbelievable. The right-arm speedster marked his first five-wicket haul on English soil with the remarkable spell.

The Hyderabad-born cricketer put in a lion-hearted performance on Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. He landed two early blows on the hosts, dismissing Joe Root and Ben Stokes in his first over of the day, following up the wicket of Zak Crawley late on Day 2. Siraj then mopped up the tail to finish with figures of 19.3-3-70-6, giving India a 180-run lead.

Speaking to JioStar after the day's play, Siraj pointed out that the recipe to bowling on a docile wicket at Edgbaston was not to make things too complicated. He said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"It's unbelievable, because I've been waiting for a year to get a five-wicket haul. I was always stuck at 4. The bowling was so good, but I wasn't getting a five-wicket haul. So, this moment is very special for me. And in England, I didn't get a fifer. So, these 6 wickets are very special for me. The wicket was very slow. Because, when you get a responsibility and I had a lot of experience. So, my only aim was that I wouldn't try too much from my end."

The 31-year-old had also bowled his heart out on Day 5 of the opening Test in Leeds but failed to get the rewards. The fourth innings of the Leeds Test saw him go wicketless as England won by five wickets.

"My only aim was to deliver and bowl consistent line and lengths" - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: Getty)

Siraj also disclosed that he assumed the role of the leader of the bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna's lack of experience. He added (per the aforementioned source):

"Akash Deep is playing just his 3rd or 4th Test match. The same is the case with Prasidh Krishna. I have played 38 Tests. My only aim was to deliver and bowl consistent line and lengths. I had almost 600 runs on my board. So, I also wanted to try this. But my only aim was to hold the ball as much as I could. If the pressure builds, it would have been great for us."

Team India will resume on Day 4 with a lead of 244 runs under their belt.

