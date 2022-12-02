"I am not one to make any excuses" - Kagiso Rabada accepts responsibility for his underwhelming T20 World Cup performance

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has acknowledged his disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. Rabada revealed that he lacked energy throughout the tournament in Australia and struggled to regain it.

The right-arm pacer came to Australia with massive expectations. However, his performance hardly matched it.

In five matches, the 27-year-old managed only two wickets at an average of 75.50 and an economy rate of 9.44.

Ahead of South Africa's departure to Australia for a three-match Test series, Rabada said he wouldn't make any excuses for his below-par displays at the T20 World Cup.

He was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

"I am not one to make any excuses. I wasn't up to scratch, I had a disappointing tournament. I didn't feel that great in terms of energy. I still tried my best but I felt like the harder I tried, it just wasn't coming out. You can feel it in the intensity of your play. Your intensity is not where you want it to be, and it catches up with you over time."

Rabada's performance underlined the Proteas' campaign, which started on a promising note before turning sour. South Africa crashed out of the Super 12 stage after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands.

"If they want to come hard, you stand up to it" - Kagiso Rabada on facing Australia

Kagiso Rabada was South Africa's highest wicket-taker during the 2016-17 tour of Australia. (Credits: Getty)

Rabada further claimed that playing against Australia always brings out the best in him, saying:

"When you are playing a quality opposition, it can get the best out of you. It's about letting it happen. With me, it's always come out against Australia. It's about not backing down to a challenge. If they want to come hard, you stand up to it.

"That's what competition is. In Australia, you get some bounce. The bounce and the pace is your ally. But at the same time, they are good wickets to bat on because the bounce is so true. I am excited to play some cricket, and to test myself."

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting on December 17.

Prior to that. the visitors will face Cricket Australia XI in a four-day practice game from December 9-12.

