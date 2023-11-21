Australian opener David Warner apologised to a fan who said he broke "billions of hearts" by defeating India in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday, November 19.

Australia kept India down to 240 in the first innings, at least 40 runs short of the par score on a tacky surface in Ahmedabad. In reply, they went hard at the start before becoming circumspect after losing three quick wickets. Travis Head's 137 (120) helped them chase the target in the 43rd over with six wickets to spare.

"I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all," Warner wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Warner scored just seven runs in the final but this was his only single-digit score in the tournament. He was Australia's top run-scorer overall with 535 runs from 11 matches at an average of 48.64 and a strike rate of 108.30.

"Our bowlers were fantastic" - David Warner after the final

Speaking immediately after the final, Warner credited the bowlers for setting the tone of the match. He also lauded Travis Head for his recovery and comeback after suffering a fracture on his left hand just three weeks before the World Cup.

"Our bowlers were fantastic. They sort of flew from last game, they set the tone from ball one. The fielding again set the tone. To bowl them out for 240 in a final is absolutely exceptional. There was a bit of nervous energy up in the change room. We kept changing places. Fantastic partnership between Marnus and Heady. What an incredible comeback from Heady - injured in South Africa, came back and scored a hundred and did it again today."

This was Australia's sixth World Cup title overall since winning the first back in 1987.