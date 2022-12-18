"I did ask the umpires” - Dean Elgar admits raising concerns over Gabba pitch 

South African captain Dean Elgar has admitted that he had a word with the umpires over the bouncy strip at the Gabba in Brisbane. He added that he did not get any response from the officials.

Elgar was expectedly very critical of the surface used for the Gabba Test, making it clear that a two-day match was not a good advertisement for the sport.

Both Australia and South Africa’s batters had a torrid time in the Test match as fast bowlers ruled the roost. The Proteas managed only 152 and 99 in their two innings. Australia responded with 218 and 35/4, clinching the Test by six wickets.

Speaking after an unexpected early finish to the Test, Elgar said that he made it a point to share his thoughts on the surface with the umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Rod Tucker. He stated:

"When 'KG' (Rabada) got (Travis) Head out down leg (on Sunday), I said, 'How long does it go on for before it potentially is unsafe?' Then (Anrich) Nortje was bowling those short ones that were flying over our heads.

"I know the game was dead and buried. It was never to change or put a halt to the game, but that was where the umpires' discretion comes into play; not us as players."

Rabada had Travis Head caught behind for a duck towards the fag end of the game. Nortje then bowled a bouncer that went over Cameron Green and the South African wicketkeeper’s head. The ball went for five wides, bringing an end to the bizarre Test.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



A spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series



#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETSA spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series 🚨 RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETSA spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt https://t.co/2XJSOCRTIl

Elgar opined that perhaps the umpires did not intervene since only a handful of runs were left to be scored. He explained:

"There were only a handful of runs left [to get] at that stage, so maybe they thought I was just trying to take the mickey. But it's not a bad reference point going forward to get a reply. I don't see it changing anything, but there wasn't a reply."

Chasing a mere 34 runs, Australia lost Usman Khawaja (two), David Warner (three), Steven Smith (six), and Head (0) in quick succession. Rabada claimed all four wickets to fall.

“I don't think that was a very good Test wicket” - Dean Elgar

Elgar refused to answer a query on whether the pitch was safe or unsafe. However, he was clear in his observation that the wicket was not one worthy of Test cricket. He commented:

“You've got to ask yourself - is that a good advertisement for our format? Thirty-four wickets in two days; a pretty one-sided affair, I would say. We want to see the game go to four or five days.

"The nature of how it started to play, with some seriously steep bounce with the old ball, you're on a hiding to nothing as a batting unit. Only three batsmen applied themselves half decently and scored runs. I don't think that was a very good Test wicket."

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA Tests

wickets

strike rate



is currently the leading Test wicket-taker in 2022



#BePartOfIt Testswicketsstrike rate @KagisoRabada25 is currently the leading Test wicket-taker in 2022 8⃣ Tests4⃣5⃣ wickets3⃣2⃣ strike rate @KagisoRabada25 is currently the leading Test wicket-taker in 2022 🔝#BePartOfIt https://t.co/gH7518TusX

The second Test of the Australia-South Africa series will begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Boxing Day.

