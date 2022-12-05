"I have been assigned this role by the team" - KL Rahul on batting at No. 4 and keeping wickets in ODIs

Indian keeperbatter KL Rahul has said that the management has asked him to take up the gloves in one-day cricket. Rahul also added that he enjoyed batting in Sunday's game against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The right-handed batter was the only player to score a fifty, albeit in a losing cause, in the first ODI against Bangladesh. He made 73 off 70 as India collapsed to 186, lasting only 41.2 overs after losing the toss.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahul said that he doesn't know the reason behind Rishabh Pant's mysterious release from the ODI squad, but he has been thrust into the role of keeper and batting at No. 4. He said:

"We have not played many ODIs in the past 6-7 months, but if you look from 2020-21, I have kept wickets and batted at four. I have been assigned this role by the team. I don't exactly know the reason for Pant's release. The medical team will be able to tell why Pant was released."

Pant has been facing criticism regarding his recent run in white ball cricket, notably failing to make a big score in the limited-overs tour of New Zealand. He was released from the squad moments before the first ODI against Bangladesh.

"I could've stayed longer and taken our score to 230-240" - KL Rahul

The Karnataka-born batter added that his hard work in training sessions paid off well in the first ODI. However, he felt India were well short of a winning score, saying:

"It was just one of those days where I was timing the ball better than everyone else. Every shot that I played and the options I took worked for me today. I have been working on it in the last couple of net sessions in Bangladesh. I tried to challenge myself on this pitch, and I am pleased with my inning. Towards the end, I could've stayed longer and taken our score to 230-240. I fancied getting there."

After Shakib-al-Hasan's fifer, Mahedi Hasan starred with the bat, putting on 51 runs for the last wicket with Mustafizur Rehman, to script a thrilling one-wicket win for the hosts. The second ODI will take place at the same venue on Wednesday (December 7).

