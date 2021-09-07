"I am available for team"- Mohammad Amir set to come out of international retirement

In a pleasing development for Pakistan cricket, left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has decided to come out of international retirement. The 29-year-old stunned the cricket universe by announcing his international retirement last year.

Mohammad Amir clarified that he made the big decision because of his issues with the team management. After Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their posts on Monday, Amir decided to make himself available for his country once again.

As reported by Daily Pakistan, Amir told private media:

“I am available for team”.

Mohammad Amir is available to play for the Pakistan cricket team but it is unlikely that the left-arm fast bowler will represent his nation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced their 15-man squad yesterday, and Amir, expectedly, was not a part of the team.

Mohammad Amir has not played international cricket since August 2020

Mohammad Amir played his last T20 international match against the England cricket team in August last year

Mohammad Amir has represented the Pakistan cricket team in 50 T20I matches, scalping 59 wickets at an economy rate of 7.02. His last appearance for the Pakistan cricket team came during the side's England tour last year. Amir was a part of the playing XI that played in the second T20I of the series in Manchester on August 30, 2020.

A few months after the tour, Amir bid farewell to the international arena. During his time away from international cricket, the left-arm fast bowler played in various T20 leagues around the world.

He represented the Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL), London Spirit in the Men's Hundred, Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10 League, and currently, he is playing for the Barbados Royals in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The man with the golden arm. Mohammed Amir has been on 🔥 starting the tournament topping the charts with his fantastic statistics. Get ready for more wickets and success!#BarbadosRoyals #Cpl2021 #RoyalsFamily #cricketplayedlouder #Cplt20 pic.twitter.com/wDfpmex3hU — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) August 31, 2021

Mohammad Amir has performed well in CPL 2021. It will be interesting to see if and when he plays for the Pakistan national teaafter coming out of international retirement.

Edited by Samya Majumdar