“I believe they can go all the way unbeaten” - Sir Viv Richards makes big statement on India’s chances of winning 2023 World Cup 

West Indies batting legend Sir Viv Richards has asserted that the Indian team under Rohit Sharma has the capability to remain unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup and clinch the ICC trophy. He urged the Men in Blue to banish any negative thoughts of a bad game being round the corner.

Team India have been the most dominant side in the league stage of the ongoing World Cup. With eight wins in eight matches, they are assured of finishing on top of the points table and remain the only side yet to taste defeat in the tournament.

While India are being touted as favorites to win the 2023 World Cup, there are some apprehensions among fans and critics owing to the team’s poor record in ICC knockout clashes. However, in his column for the ICC, Richards commented:

"I believe they [India] can go all the way unbeaten, which is really something to strive for. There may be some fears of ‘we have played so well so far, there may be a bad game around the corner in the semi-final’. They have to try and nullify those and banish any negative thoughts."

The 71-year-old, who was a key member of West Indies' 1975 and 1979 World Cup-winning squads, advised India to stick to their aggressive approach and not deviate from the path that has brought them all the success in the tournament so far.

"India have a mindset that they can go all the way playing like this. That absolutely should be their mindset and would be mine if I was in that dressing room - let’s go out with all guns blazing. That approach has worked so far and if that changes, things may go astray,” he said.

India reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups as well, but failed to qualify for the final both times.

“Some folks were even brave enough to call for his head” - Richards on Virat Kohli

Earlier, Richards had stated that he is a big fan of star Indian batter Virat Kohli. According to the former West Indian captain, Kohli is among the all-time greats of the game on par with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar.

"I am a huge fan of Virat, I have been for a long time, and he continues to show why he has to go down as one of the all-time greats, right up there with the likes of the great Sachin," he said.

Richards credited the Indian team management and selectors for supporting the cricketer when he was going through an extremely tough phase.

"Virat will have been through some tough times before this World Cup and some folks were even brave enough to call for his head. Credit must be given to the backroom staff and everyone who backed him. So much was said about his form but he is back on top of his game,” Richards concluded.

Kohli is Team India’s leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup, with 543 runs in eight innings at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29.