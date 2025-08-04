“I only believe” - Dhruv Jurel recreates iconic moment with Mohammed Siraj after India’s close win in 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel recreated an iconic moment with pacer Mohammed Siraj following the latter’s heroics in the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Monday, August 4. The adorable post came as Siraj bagged a fifer as the visitors beat the home team by six runs to take his side over the line in a must-win game and settle for a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.Sharing a video on X. Jurel wrote:“Because game-changer player he is, only one guy @mdsirajofficial.”In the clip, Jurel said:“I only believe in Miyan bhai (aka Mohammed Siraj).”Siraj said in chorus with a different end:“I only believe in myself.”Watch the hilarious video below:Notably, Mohammed Siraj came up with a similar reaction for Jasprit Bumrah after the Men in Blue won the 2024 T20 World Cup final last year. Back then, he said in a viral video (via Hindustan Times):&quot;My only belief was on Jassy bhai. He's the only game-changer.&quot;Mohammed Siraj delivers for India after Dhruv Jurel misses a key run-out against England on the final day of The Oval TestMohammed Siraj delivered for India, bagging three wickets as England required 35 runs with four wickets in hand to chase 374 on Day 5. The pacer then knocked over Gus Atkinson to ensure the visitors end up on the winning side. That came overs after Dhruv Jurel missed a key run out as injured Chris Woakes completed a bye to keep Atkinson at the crease. The incident left Siraj fuming.Notably, Siraj stepped up in the absence of World No.1-ranked Test pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again in the series. The 31-year-old finished up with nine wickets in the fifth Test, including a four-fer in the first innings against England, who managed a paltry 23-run lead in the first essay.The ace pacer also emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series, bagging 23 wickets in five games. He previously scalped a 6-fer as India beat England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston.Apart from Siraj, Prasidh Krishna scalped eight wickets in the match, four-fers in both innings.Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test full scorecard.