"I believe everything is in Allah's hands" - Naseem Shah on being ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah won't take part in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he has been ruled out of the event due to a shoulder injury.

The talented youngster sustained the injury during Pakistan's Super 4 encounter against India at the Asia Cup 2023 earlier this month. Taking to his Instagram handle, Naseem shared a heartfelt post on Friday, September 22.

While he expressed his disappointment at missing the showpiece event, he urged fans to support Babar Azam and Co. Naseem wrote:

"With a heavy heart and full of emotions, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. I would like to thank all of my fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support and prayers.

"While I'm disappointed not to be part of the team, I believe everything is in Allah's hands and Inshallah I will be on the field very soon. Let's unite in support of our beautiful team; they have the potential to make our nation proud. Pakistan Zindabad! 🇵🇰"

Naseem Shah bowled 9.2 overs during the match against India before being taken off the field. The speedster's absence is a big miss for Pakistan, given that he is the third-highest wicket-taker for the team in ODIs this year with 22 scalps from 11 outings.

Hasan Ali replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. Senior pacer Hasan Ali replaced Naseem Shah in the lineup.

Out of Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Haris, who were part of Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 squad, the former was excluded while the latter failed to make it to the main squad. Babar Azam will continue leading the side, while Shadab Khan will be his deputy.

Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris were named as Pakistan's travelling reserves for the tournament.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali